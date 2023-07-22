Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the women's 1 mile final and setting a new world record.
Claudia Greco/Reuters
CNN  — 

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon smashed the women’s mile world record by almost five seconds at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday.

The 29-year-old completed the race in 4:07.64, beating the previous record of 4:12.33 set by Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan in 2019.

“I have done good training so far and I just came for it. The time - yes, it was really good because the race was well planned. It just went smoothly and to accomplish the world record - that is amazing,” said Kipyegon per Reuters.

It comes after Kipyegon broke the 1,500m and 5,000m in June, adding to her already impressive athletics resume.

Faith Kipyegon celebrates after setting a new world record at four minutes, 7.64 seconds.
Claudia Greco/Reuters

“I do not know how I am doing this because it just keeps going really in a good way,” the Kenyan said.

“When I started this season, my goal was to just break the 1500m world record. It was still in my head and in my mind. Thank God I did also the one mile and the 5000m. So many. I want to defend my world title at 1500m in Hungary but I am going to double also with 5000m in Budapest,” Kipyegon added.

Second-placed Ireland’s Ciara Mageean also broke Sonia O’Sullivan’s 29-year-old national record with 4:14.58. Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu took bronze, and was the only competitor that failed to record a personal best time in the race.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (L), USA's Nikki Hiltz (C) and Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (2nd R) compete in the Women's 1500m heats at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 2, 2019. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)
JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Laura Muir went on to shatter Zola Budd’s 38-year-old British women’s mile record, finishing fourth. Australia’s Jessica Hull set a national record in fifth, and Nikki Hiltz of the United States ran a North American best in sixth ahead of a second Brit recording a personal best, Melissa Courtney-Bryant, who finished in 4:16.38.