Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon smashed the women’s mile world record by almost five seconds at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday.

The 29-year-old completed the race in 4:07.64, beating the previous record of 4:12.33 set by Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan in 2019.

“I have done good training so far and I just came for it. The time - yes, it was really good because the race was well planned. It just went smoothly and to accomplish the world record - that is amazing,” said Kipyegon per Reuters.

It comes after Kipyegon broke the 1,500m and 5,000m in June, adding to her already impressive athletics resume.

Faith Kipyegon celebrates after setting a new world record at four minutes, 7.64 seconds. Claudia Greco/Reuters

“I do not know how I am doing this because it just keeps going really in a good way,” the Kenyan said.

“When I started this season, my goal was to just break the 1500m world record. It was still in my head and in my mind. Thank God I did also the one mile and the 5000m. So many. I want to defend my world title at 1500m in Hungary but I am going to double also with 5000m in Budapest,” Kipyegon added.

Second-placed Ireland’s Ciara Mageean also broke Sonia O’Sullivan’s 29-year-old national record with 4:14.58. Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu took bronze, and was the only competitor that failed to record a personal best time in the race.

Laura Muir went on to shatter Zola Budd’s 38-year-old British women’s mile record, finishing fourth. Australia’s Jessica Hull set a national record in fifth, and Nikki Hiltz of the United States ran a North American best in sixth ahead of a second Brit recording a personal best, Melissa Courtney-Bryant, who finished in 4:16.38.