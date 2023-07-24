CNN —

The Women’s World Cup saw a moment that will live long in the memory for 16-year-old Giulia Dragoni as she started for Italy against Argentina on Monday.

Dragoni – born on November 7, 2006 – began the Group G clash in the heart of Italy’s midfield and became the youngest player to represent Italy in the competition’s history. She is the second-youngest European to play at the tournament, according to FIFA.

Nicknamed ‘Little Messi,’ Dragoni is wearing the No. 16 shirt – corresponding to her age.

In contrast, 39-year-old Vanina Correa was in goal for Argentina – she had already made her debut for her country when Dragoni was born.

More to follow.