CNN —

ESPN soccer analyst Shaka Hislop is “OK” and conscious after collapsing on air about six minutes before the kickoff of AC Milan’s friendly match with Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl in California on Sunday, according to his co-host.

Hislop was on camera alongside his co-host Dan Thomas, who was speaking during pre-match coverage when Hislop stumbled forward, bumped into Thomas and fell to the ground, video shows.

Thomas could be seen immediately calling for the medical staff before the broadcast cut to commercials.

“He has recovered,” commentator Adrian Healey said on the sports networks broadcast of the match. “I didn’t see the incident … but I’m sure it was an alarming one. We’ve been told in definitive terms that he is OK.”

Shortly after the incident, Thomas tweeted that, “Shaka is conscious. The medics are looking after him.”

Thomas later added that while his co-host was OK, it was “too early for any kind of medical diagnosis.”

“Obviously my mate Shaka – not here but as it stands, it’s good news,” Thomas said at half-time. “He’s conscious, he’s talking.”

“We spoke to his family as well because you imagine seeing that happen live, there can’t be many things that can scare you amongst a family … we spoke to his wife and things are looking OK,” he added.

Hislop is a former goalkeeper who played with Newcastle United, West Ham and others during his 15-year career, while also featuring as the starter for Trinidad and Tobago men’s national team during the World Cup in 2006. He retired in 2007 after a season with MLS side FC Dallas.