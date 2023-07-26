How to watch the USWNT against the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final
By Matias Grez, CNN
Published
7:46 AM EDT, Wed July 26, 2023
Japan's Aoba Fujino celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal against Costa Rica. Japan won the Women's World Cup Group C match 2-0.
Joe Allison - FIFA/Getty Images
Japan's Hikaru Naomoto is challenged by Melissa Herrera of Costa Rica.
Joe Allison/FIFA/Getty Images
Japan's Mina Tanaka heads toward the goal against Costa Rica.
Lars Baron/Getty Images
Japan's fans watch the match against Costa Rica at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.
Sanka Vidanagama/AFP/Getty Images
Swiss players, in red, defend their box during a match against Norway on July 25. The match ended in a 0-0 draw.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Rain pours down during the Norway-Switzerland match.
Fiona Goodall/FIFA/Getty Images
People in Indigenous dress perform during a welcome ceremony that was held before Norway-Switzerland.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Philippines midfielder Sarina Bolden celebrates scoring during a Women's World Cup match against New Zealand on Tuesday, July 25. Bolden's first-half header lifted her country to a 1-0 victory — its first win ever at a Women's World Cup.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson attempts to head the ball past Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel during their match on July 25.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
Sarina Bolden scores on New Zealand keeper Victoria Esson.
Katelyn Mulcahy/FIFA/Getty Images
Philippines fans show their support during the team's first-ever win at a Women's World Cup.
Hagen Hopkins/FIFA/Getty Images
Colombia's Catalina Usme celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal against South Korea on July 25. Colombia won 2-0.
Jaimi Joy/Reuters
South Korea's Cho So-hyun, bottom left, competes for the ball against Colombia's Jorelyn Carabali and Carolina Arias.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Colombia fans show their support in Sydney.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Colombia's Catalina Usme tries to control the ball in front of South Korea's Kim Hye-ri.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Colombia midfielder Manuela Vanegas receives a yellow card from referee Rebecca Welch.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Brazil's Marta, left, heads the ball during a match against Panama on Monday, July 24. Brazil won 4-0.
Matt Turner/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Brazil's Ary Borges celebrates her third goal during the Panama. Her hat trick was the first of the tournament.
James Elsby/AP
Brazilian fans watch the match against Panama, which was held in Adelaide, Australia.
James Elsby/AP
Moroccan goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi tries to punch the ball away during a match against Germany on July 24. Germany dominated Morocco 6-0 in what was the biggest scoreline of the tournament so far.
Victoria Adkins/AP
Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates scoring a goal against Morocco.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Germany fans celebrate as their team gets off to a great start.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Morocco's Fatima Tagnaout runs during the match against Germany.
Hamish Blair/AP
Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates after scoring a late winner against Argentina on July 24. Italy won 1-0.
Kim Price/CSM/Shutterstock
Italian goalkeeper Francesca Durante makes a save during the match against Argentina.
Abbie Parr/AP
Argentina coach German Portanova reacts during the Italy match.
David Rowland/Reuters
Italy's Giulia Dragoni is challenged by Estefania Banini of Argentina. At the age of 16, Dragoni became the youngest player to represent Italy in the competition's history.
Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Jamaican players celebrate on Sunday, July 23, after their 0-0 draw against France earned them their country's first-ever point in the Women's World Cup.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Jamaica's Atlanta Primus tugs the shirt of France's Grace Geyoro.
Mark Baker/AP
Jamaican goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer marshals her defense.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Jamaica's Khadija "Bunny" Shaw is sent off for a second bookable offense against France.
Mark Baker/AP
France's Estelle Cascarino, left, and Shaw battle for the ball.
Mark Baker/AP
Portugal's Ines Pereira dives in vain as the Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt, not pictured, scores the only goal in the match on July 23.
Lars Baron/Getty Images
Van der Gragt, left, and Portugal's Jessica Silva battle for possession.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Silva signs autographs for fans after the match.
Joe Allison/FIFA/Getty Images
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt celebrates after scoring a late winner against South Africa on July 23. Sweden won 2-1.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
South Africa's Hildah Magaia, who scored the opening goal, runs with the ball alongside Sweden's Elin Rubensson.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
A South Africa fan shows support during the match.
Katelyn Mulcahy/FIFA/Getty Images
Danish players celebrate Amalie Vangsgaard's late goal that gave them a 1-0 victory over China on Saturday, July 22.
Colin Murty/AFP/Getty Images
China fans show their support prior to their team's opening match against Denmark.
Paul Kane/Getty Images
China's Zhang Linyan competes for the ball with Denmark's Pernille Harder.
Gary Day/AP
China head coach Shui Qingxia gestures during the match.
Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters
England's Alessia Russo and Haiti's Tabita Joseph fight for the ball during the two sides' opening game on July 22. England's Lionesses, the reigning European champions, earned a scrappy 1-0 victory over the tournament debutants.
Dan Peled/Reuters
England's Georgia Stanway converts the winner against Haiti from the penalty spot.
Dan Peled/Reuters
Nicolas Delépine, Haiti's head coach, instructs his team during the match.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus jumps to make one of many impressive saves against England.
Zac Goodwin/PA Images/Getty Images
Japan's Jun Endo celebrates with her bench after scoring her team's fourth goal in a 5-0 win against Zambia on July 22.
John Cowpland/AP
Japan's Mina Tanaka battles with Zambia's Agnes Musase.
David Rowland/Reuters
Aoba Fujino of Japan is brought down by Zambian goalkeeper Catherine Musonda, resulting in a penalty to Japan. It was later overturned due to offside.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Japan supporters react following their team's emphatic victory over Zambia.
John Cowpland/AP
US forward Alex Morgan is surrounded by Vietnam defenders during their opening match on July 22. The United States, the two-time defending champs, won 3-0.
Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images
Lindsey Horan, left, celebrates with US teammate Megan Rapinoe after Horan scored the third goal against Vietnam.
Fiona Goodall/FIFA via Getty Images
Players collide in the box as Vietnam goalkeeper Trần Thị Kim Thanh looks to clear the ball away.
Rafaela Pontes/AP
US forward Sophia Smith dribbles the ball against Vietnam. She scored the first two goals of the match.
Ane Frosaker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
Fans cheer during the US-Vietnam match in Auckland, New Zealand.
Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images
Spain's Esther González wins a header against Costa Rica's Mariana Benavides on Friday, July 21. Spain won 3-0.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
González scores her team's third goal against Costa Rica.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
A Māori welcoming ceremony is held prior to the Spain-Costa Rica match.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Switzerland's Seraina Piubel scores her team's second goal during its 2-0 victory against the Philippines on July 21.
Molly Darlington/Reuters
The Philippines' Katrina Guillou takes a shot against Switzerland's Gaëlle Thalmann. The goal was disallowed.
Molly Darlington/Reuters
A Philippines fan enjoys the pre-match atmosphere. This was the country's Women's World Cup debut.
Lars Baron/Getty Images
Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan punches the ball clear during a 0-0 draw against Nigeria on July 21.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Nigeria's Uchenna Kanu takes a selfie with fans after the Canada match.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie clears the ball after saving a penalty by Canada's Christine Sinclair.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Australia's Steph Catley, third from left, celebrates scoring her team's only goal against Ireland on Thursday, June 20. Australia won 1-0 in Sydney.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Fans in Melbourne celebrate as they watch the match between Australia and Ireland.
Alex Pantling/FIFA via Getty Images
Ireland's Heather Payne, left, tries to cross the ball past Australia's Kyra Cooney-Cross. This was Ireland's first-ever match in a Women's World Cup.
Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Supporters of both Australia and Ireland watch the match in Sydney. The second match of this year's tournament set a new single-game attendance record for a women's soccer match in Australia, with 75,784 fans watching.
Jaimi Joy/Reuters
Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold makes a save.
Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images
New Zealand's Ria Percival and Katie Bowen, in black, compete for the ball with Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen on July 20. New Zealand won the opening match 1-0. It was the country's first-ever win at a Women's World Cup.
David Rowland/Reuters
Norway star Ada Hegerberg reacts after a missed chance against New Zealand.