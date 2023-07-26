PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 8: Bronny James #6 of Team USA dunks the ball during the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit on April 8, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bronny James had a cardiac screening several months ago as part of a program for prospective NBA players, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The screening included a transthoracic echocardiogram, which looks at blood flow through the heart and heart valves, and an EKG, which is a recording of the heart’s electrical activity, the source said, and both screenings came back with normal results.

On Tuesday, the James family issued a statement saying that Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing on Monday. The statement noted, “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.” 

The family added, “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.