Nigeria stuns co-hosts Australia to deliver major shock at Women’s World Cup

Women’s World Cup 2023: Live scores, fixtures, results, tables and top scorers

Brisbane Stadium, Australia CNN —

Nigeria stunned co-hosts Australia at the Women’s World Cup on Thursday, earning a famous 3-2 victory.

Emily van Egmond sent the home fans into delirium just before the interval, tapping home a sweeping move to give Australia the lead.

With the stadium bouncing as the Australia fans celebrated, Uchenna Kanu delivered the first sucker punch to dampen the mood at the Brisbane Stadium, somehow managing to scramble home a scuffed cross to score Nigeria’s first goal of the 2023 tournament.

In the second half, a close-range header from Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala’s finish from a tight angle extended Nigeria’s lead. By scoring Oshoala became the first African player to score at three Women’s World Cups.

And although Alanna Kennedy did score in the 10th minute of added time to give Australia late hope, Nigeria held on for a memorable victory to send the Super Falcons top of Group B.

The result means Nigeria has a one point lead going into its final group game against already eliminated Ireland, while Australia face a must-win match against Canada, sitting a point behind the Olympic champion.

“I’m so proud of them,” said Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum. “I told them after the match nobody believed in us except us. We had that belief together we can accomplish great things, and they did that.”

Waldrum added: “It came on pure heart and desire to compete and fight. They were throwing everything at us at the end, and the players just repelled everything. I think it’s just a credit to them to put that kind of effort in to get this result. Who would have thought we’d score three goals on Australia?”