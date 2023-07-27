CNN —

LeBron James tweeted about his son Bronny James on Thursday for the first time since the 18-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this week, thanking well-wishers for sending his family “love and prayers.”

“We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great,” the NBA superstar wrote. “We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang”

Bronny James, an incoming freshman for the University of Southern California men’s basketball team, suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice Monday and was hospitalized, according to a statement Tuesday from a family spokesperson. James was in stable condition, having been taken out of the intensive care unit, the statement said.

James had a cardiac screening several months ago as part of a program for prospective NBA players, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The screening included a transthoracic echocardiogram, which looks at blood flow through the heart and heart valves, and an EKG, which is a recording of the heart’s electrical activity, the source said. Both screenings came back with normal results.