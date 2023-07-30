How to watch Australia, Canada and Nigeria battle for Women’s World Cup knockout phase spot

CNN —

Crunch time at the 2023 Women’s World Cup is well and truly upon us.

The outcome of Group B and C will be decided on Monday. Two of the tournament’s most impressive sides – Japan and Spain – will vie against each other for top spot knowing they are both into the next round. In Group C’s other game, Costa Rica and Zambia play looking for their first points and goals.

And then later in the day, Group B’s qualification comes down to the wire, with Australia needing to beat Canada to progress and Nigeria needing at least a draw to reach the last 16.