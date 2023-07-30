How to watch Australia, Canada and Nigeria battle for Women’s World Cup knockout phase spot

By Ben Morse, CNN
Published 2:02 PM EDT, Sun July 30, 2023
Emily van Egmond celebrates scoring Australia's first goal against Nigeria at the Women's World Cup.
Emily van Egmond celebrates scoring Australia's first goal against Nigeria at the Women's World Cup.
Elsa/FIFA/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Crunch time at the 2023 Women’s World Cup is well and truly upon us.

The outcome of Group B and C will be decided on Monday. Two of the tournament’s most impressive sides – Japan and Spain – will vie against each other for top spot knowing they are both into the next round. In Group C’s other game, Costa Rica and Zambia play looking for their first points and goals.

And then later in the day, Group B’s qualification comes down to the wire, with Australia needing to beat Canada to progress and Nigeria needing at least a draw to reach the last 16.

Colombia's Manuela Vanegas celebrates scoring her team's winning goal against Germany.
Colombia's Manuela Vanegas celebrates scoring her team's winning goal against Germany.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
Alexandra Popp battles for the ball during Germany's loss against Colombia.
Alexandra Popp battles for the ball during Germany's loss against Colombia.
Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images/Getty Images
Manuela Vanegas of Colombia marks her player during her team's game against two-time world champion Germany.
Manuela Vanegas of Colombia marks her player during her team's game against two-time world champion Germany.
Sajad Imanian/DeFodi Images/Getty Images
Germany fans during their team's Group H game against Colombia.
Germany fans during their team's Group H game against Colombia.
Jaimi Joy/Reuters
Linda Caicedo celebrates scoring her team's first goal against Germany.
Linda Caicedo celebrates scoring her team's first goal against Germany.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
Norway celebrates scoring in its 6-0 victory against the Philippines on Sunday.
Norway celebrates scoring in its 6-0 victory against the Philippines on Sunday.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Dominique Randle (center) consoles a teammate after the Philippines defeat.
Dominique Randle (center) consoles a teammate after the Philippines defeat.
Hannah Peters/FIFA/Getty Images
Philippines' Hali Long makes a heart with her hands at the end of the match.
Philippines' Hali Long makes a heart with her hands at the end of the match.
Rafaela Pontes/AP
Philippines' goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel fails to stop Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen scoring the game's third goal.
Philippines' goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel fails to stop Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen scoring the game's third goal.
Abbie Parr/AP
Sophie Roman Haug of Norway is challenged by Jessika Cowart of the Philippines.
Sophie Roman Haug of Norway is challenged by Jessika Cowart of the Philippines.
Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Philippines fans cheer for their team before the match against Norway on Sunday.
Philippines fans cheer for their team before the match against Norway on Sunday.
Rafaela Pontes/AP
Ali Riley and Katie Bowen hug after New Zealand is knocked out of the Women's World Cup on Sunday.
Ali Riley and Katie Bowen hug after New Zealand is knocked out of the Women's World Cup on Sunday.
Molly Darlington/Reuters
New Zealand's Katie Bowen clears the ball in front of Switzerland's Julia Stierli.
New Zealand's Katie Bowen clears the ball in front of Switzerland's Julia Stierli.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Switzerland's forward Ramona Bachmann controls the ball.
Switzerland's forward Ramona Bachmann controls the ball.
Sanka Vidanagama/AFP/Getty Images
Morocco players celebrate their 1-0 win over South Korea on Sunday, July 30.
Morocco players celebrate their 1-0 win over South Korea on Sunday, July 30.
James Elsby/AP
Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina, the first player to wear a hijab at a World Cup, is shown a yellow card by referee Edina Alves Batista.
Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina, the first player to wear a hijab at a World Cup, is shown a yellow card by referee Edina Alves Batista.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Morocco's Ibtissam Jraidi controls the ball before shooting on goal.
Morocco's Ibtissam Jraidi controls the ball before shooting on goal.
Brenton Edwards/AFP/Getty Images
Panama's Aldrith Quintero in action with Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood and Kameron Simmonds in Perth, Australia, July 29. Jamaica won 1-0.
Panama's Aldrith Quintero in action with Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood and Kameron Simmonds in Perth, Australia, July 29. Jamaica won 1-0.
Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters
Jamaica players celebrate after Allyson Swaby scores the team's first goal.
Jamaica players celebrate after Allyson Swaby scores the team's first goal.
Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters
France's coach Herve Renard kisses defender Wendie Renard on the forehead after her winning goal secured a 2-1 win against Brazil.
France's coach Herve Renard kisses defender Wendie Renard on the forehead after her winning goal secured a 2-1 win against Brazil.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
Brazil's Debinha celebrates her goal during the Group F match against France in Brisbane, Australia, July 29.
Brazil's Debinha celebrates her goal during the Group F match against France in Brisbane, Australia, July 29.
Katie Tucker/AP
France's Wendie Renard, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal.
France's Wendie Renard, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal.
Aisha Schulz/AP
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt, center, heads the ball to score the opening goal against Italy on July 29. Sweden won 5-0.
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt, center, heads the ball to score the opening goal against Italy on July 29. Sweden won 5-0.
John Cowpland/AP
Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist celebrates after scoring her side's fifth goal.
Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist celebrates after scoring her side's fifth goal.
John Cowpland/AP
Italy's fans cheer before their team's match against Sweden at Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand.
Italy's fans cheer before their team's match against Sweden at Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand.
John Cowpland/AP
China's Wang Shuang celebrates after scoring against Haiti during a Women's World Cup match on Friday, July 28. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/28/sport/china-womens-soccer-team-ambitions-wwc-intl-hnk-spt/index.html" target="_blank">China won 1-0</a>.
China's Wang Shuang celebrates after scoring against Haiti during a Women's World Cup match on Friday, July 28. China won 1-0.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
Haiti's Melchie Dumornay, left, collides with China's Dou Jiaxing on July 28.
Haiti's Melchie Dumornay, left, collides with China's Dou Jiaxing on July 28.
Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images
England's Chloe Kelly attempts a bicycle kick versus Denmark on July 28. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/27/football/england-argentina-china-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">England won 1-0</a>.
England's Chloe Kelly attempts a bicycle kick versus Denmark on July 28. England won 1-0.
Carl Recine/Reuters
England goalkeeper Mary Earps makes a save against Denmark.
England goalkeeper Mary Earps makes a save against Denmark.
Andy Cheung/Getty Images
Denmark's Janni Thomsen, left, collides with England's Alex Greenwood.
Denmark's Janni Thomsen, left, collides with England's Alex Greenwood.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Lauren James celebrates after scoring against Denmark.
Lauren James celebrates after scoring against Denmark.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
England's Keira Walsh is stretchered off after sustaining an injury. Walsh, England's midfield metronome, went down clutching her knee with no other player in her vicinity
England's Keira Walsh is stretchered off after sustaining an injury. Walsh, England's midfield metronome, went down clutching her knee with no other player in her vicinity
Jaimi Joy/Reuters
South Africa's Bambanani Mbane slides in for a tackle against Argentina's Mariana Larroquette on July 28. Their match ended in a 2-2 draw.
South Africa's Bambanani Mbane slides in for a tackle against Argentina's Mariana Larroquette on July 28. Their match ended in a 2-2 draw.
Molly Darlington/Reuters
Argentina striker Yamila Rodriguez has <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/26/sport/yamila-rodriguez-defends-cristiano-ronaldo-tattoo-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">received criticism for her Cristiano Ronaldo tattoo</a>, the rival of Argentina star Lionel Messi.
Argentina striker Yamila Rodriguez has received criticism for her Cristiano Ronaldo tattoo, the rival of Argentina star Lionel Messi.
Matthew Lewis/FIFA/Getty Images
South Africa's Linda Motlhalo celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal against Argentina. South Africa led 2-0 before Argentina's dramatic comeback.
South Africa's Linda Motlhalo celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal against Argentina. South Africa led 2-0 before Argentina's dramatic comeback.
Lars Baron/Getty Images
Onome Ebi, left, and Osinachi Ohale celebrate after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/27/football/nigeria-australia-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Nigeria defeated Australia 3-2</a> on Thursday, July 27. The stunning result means Nigeria has a one-point lead going into its final group game against already eliminated Ireland, while co-host Australia faces a must-win match against Canada.
Onome Ebi, left, and Osinachi Ohale celebrate after Nigeria defeated Australia 3-2 on Thursday, July 27. The stunning result means Nigeria has a one-point lead going into its final group game against already eliminated Ireland, while co-host Australia faces a must-win match against Canada.
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
Players from Australia and Nigeria compete for a ball in the air on July 27.
Players from Australia and Nigeria compete for a ball in the air on July 27.
Dan Peled/Reuters
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese takes a selfie with fans before the Nigeria match in Brisbane.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese takes a selfie with fans before the Nigeria match in Brisbane.
Matt Roberts/FIFA/Getty Images
Portugal forward Jéssica Silva, right, watches a shot go wide during a match against Vietnam on July 27. Portugal won 2-0, eliminating Vietnam's hopes of advancing in the tournament.
Portugal forward Jéssica Silva, right, watches a shot go wide during a match against Vietnam on July 27. Portugal won 2-0, eliminating Vietnam's hopes of advancing in the tournament.
Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images
Portugal's Telma Encarnação reaches for the ball during the Vietnam match.
Portugal's Telma Encarnação reaches for the ball during the Vietnam match.
Fiona Goodall/FIFA/Getty Images
Vietnam fans show their support before the Portugal match.
Vietnam fans show their support before the Portugal match.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar grabs the ball over the United States' Julie Ertz during their 1-1 draw on July 27.
Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar grabs the ball over the United States' Julie Ertz during their 1-1 draw on July 27.
Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images
US fans react during the Netherlands match, which was played in Wellington, New Zealand.
US fans react during the Netherlands match, which was played in Wellington, New Zealand.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
US midfielder Lindsey Horan celebrates after scoring against the Netherlands. It was her second goal of the tournament.
US midfielder Lindsey Horan celebrates after scoring against the Netherlands. It was her second goal of the tournament.
Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images
Horan's header tied the match after the Dutch took an early lead.
Horan's header tied the match after the Dutch took an early lead.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
More than 27,000 fans attended the Netherlands-US match.
More than 27,000 fans attended the Netherlands-US match.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Canada's Vanessa Gilles competes for a header with Ireland's Niamh Fahey, bottom, and Louise Quinn during a match on Wednesday, July 26. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/25/football/canada-spain-japan-2023-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Canada won 2-1</a>.
Canada's Vanessa Gilles competes for a header with Ireland's Niamh Fahey, bottom, and Louise Quinn during a match on Wednesday, July 26. Canada won 2-1.
Coliin Murty/AFP/Getty Images
Ireland's Katie McCabe applauds fans after the match against Canada.
Ireland's Katie McCabe applauds fans after the match against Canada.
Paul Kane/Getty Images
Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan can't get to a McCabe corner kick that went directly into the goal to give Ireland a 1-0 lead. The incredible "Olimpico" goal came in just the fourth minute of play.
Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan can't get to a McCabe corner kick that went directly into the goal to give Ireland a 1-0 lead. The incredible "Olimpico" goal came in just the fourth minute of play.
Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile/Getty Images
Canadian forward Adriana Leon celebrates after scoring her team's second goal against Ireland.
Canadian forward Adriana Leon celebrates after scoring her team's second goal against Ireland.
Colin Murty/AFP/Getty Images
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso is thrown in the air by teammates as they celebrate their 5-0 victory over Zambia on July 26. With the win, Spain clinched a spot in the tournament's knockout round.
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso is thrown in the air by teammates as they celebrate their 5-0 victory over Zambia on July 26. With the win, Spain clinched a spot in the tournament's knockout round.
David Rowland/Reuters
Hermoso, left, scores her first of two goals in the win over Zambia.
Hermoso, left, scores her first of two goals in the win over Zambia.
Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images
Spain fans enjoy the Zambia match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.
Spain fans enjoy the Zambia match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.
David Rowland/Reuters
Spain's Alexia Putellas consoles Zambia's Mary Wilombe after the match. Zambia still has one match to play, but it will not be able to advance to the knockout stage.
Spain's Alexia Putellas consoles Zambia's Mary Wilombe after the match. Zambia still has one match to play, but it will not be able to advance to the knockout stage.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Japan's Hikaru Naomoto, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal in the 2-0 victory over Costa Rica on July 26. It was Japan's second win in as many games, and it clinched a spot in the knockout stage.
Japan's Hikaru Naomoto, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal in the 2-0 victory over Costa Rica on July 26. It was Japan's second win in as many games, and it clinched a spot in the knockout stage.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Japan's Mina Tanaka heads the ball toward the Costa Rican goal.
Japan's Mina Tanaka heads the ball toward the Costa Rican goal.
Lars Baron/Getty Images
Japan fans react during the match against Costa Rica, which took place at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.
Japan fans react during the match against Costa Rica, which took place at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Costa Rican goalkeeper Daniela Solera is shaken up during a play against Japan. She was able to continue.
Costa Rican goalkeeper Daniela Solera is shaken up during a play against Japan. She was able to continue.
Molly Darlington/Reuters
Switzerland players, in red, defend their box during a match against Norway on Tuesday, July 25. The match ended in a 0-0 draw.
Switzerland players, in red, defend their box during a match against Norway on Tuesday, July 25. The match ended in a 0-0 draw.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Rain pours down during the Norway-Switzerland match.
Rain pours down during the Norway-Switzerland match.
Fiona Goodall/FIFA/Getty Images
People in Indigenous dress perform during a welcome ceremony that was held before Norway-Switzerland.
People in Indigenous dress perform during a welcome ceremony that was held before Norway-Switzerland.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Philippines midfielder Sarina Bolden celebrates scoring against New Zealand on July 25. Bolden's first-half header <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2023/07/24/football/new-zealand-switzerland-norway-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">lifted her country to a 1-0 victory</a> — its first win ever at a Women's World Cup.
Philippines midfielder Sarina Bolden celebrates scoring against New Zealand on July 25. Bolden's first-half header lifted her country to a 1-0 victory — its first win ever at a Women's World Cup.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson attempts to head the ball past Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel during their match on July 25.
New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson attempts to head the ball past Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel during their match on July 25.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
Bolden scores on New Zealand keeper Victoria Esson.
Bolden scores on New Zealand keeper Victoria Esson.
Katelyn Mulcahy/FIFA/Getty Images
Philippines fans show their support during the team's first-ever win at a Women's World Cup.
Philippines fans show their support during the team's first-ever win at a Women's World Cup.
Hagen Hopkins/FIFA/Getty Images
Colombia's Catalina Usme celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal against South Korea on July 25. Colombia won 2-0.
Colombia's Catalina Usme celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal against South Korea on July 25. Colombia won 2-0.
Jaimi Joy/Reuters
South Korea's Cho So-hyun, bottom left, competes for the ball against Colombia's Jorelyn Carabali and Carolina Arias.
South Korea's Cho So-hyun, bottom left, competes for the ball against Colombia's Jorelyn Carabali and Carolina Arias.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Colombia fans show their support in Sydney.
Colombia fans show their support in Sydney.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Usme tries to control the ball in front of South Korea's Kim Hye-ri.
Usme tries to control the ball in front of South Korea's Kim Hye-ri.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Colombia midfielder Manuela Vanegas receives a yellow card from referee Rebecca Welch.
Colombia midfielder Manuela Vanegas receives a yellow card from referee Rebecca Welch.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Brazil's Marta, left, heads the ball during a match against Panama on Monday, July 24. <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2023/07/23/football/brazil-germany-panama-morocco-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Brazil won 4-0</a>.
Brazil's Marta, left, heads the ball during a match against Panama on Monday, July 24. Brazil won 4-0.
Matt Turner/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Brazil's Ary Borges celebrates her third goal during the Panama. Her hat trick was the first of the tournament.
Brazil's Ary Borges celebrates her third goal during the Panama. Her hat trick was the first of the tournament.
James Elsby/AP
Brazilian fans watch the match against Panama, which was held in Adelaide, Australia.
Brazilian fans watch the match against Panama, which was held in Adelaide, Australia.
James Elsby/AP
Moroccan goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi tries to punch the ball away during a match against Germany on July 24. <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2023/07/23/football/brazil-germany-panama-morocco-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Germany dominated Morocco 6-0</a> in what was the biggest scoreline of the tournament so far.
Moroccan goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi tries to punch the ball away during a match against Germany on July 24. Germany dominated Morocco 6-0 in what was the biggest scoreline of the tournament so far.
Victoria Adkins/AP
Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates scoring a goal against Morocco.
Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates scoring a goal against Morocco.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Germany fans celebrate as their team gets off to a great start.
Germany fans celebrate as their team gets off to a great start.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Morocco's Fatima Tagnaout runs during the match against Germany.
Morocco's Fatima Tagnaout runs during the match against Germany.
Hamish Blair/AP
Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates after scoring a late winner against Argentina on July 24. Italy won 1-0.
Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates after scoring a late winner against Argentina on July 24. Italy won 1-0.
Kim Price/CSM/Shutterstock
Italian goalkeeper Francesca Durante makes a save during the match against Argentina.
Italian goalkeeper Francesca Durante makes a save during the match against Argentina.
Abbie Parr/AP
Argentina coach German Portanova reacts during the Italy match.
Argentina coach German Portanova reacts during the Italy match.
David Rowland/Reuters