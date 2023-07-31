CNN —

Damar Hamlin took another step in his comeback as he donned pads for a Buffalo Bills practice for the first time since his cardiac arrest.

Bills players put on the pads Monday for the first time during training camp as they prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

On January 2, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle and appearing to be hit with a helmet in his chest during the first quarter of the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

CPR was performed on Hamlin when he lost his pulse and needed to be revived through resuscitation and defibrillation.

Hamlin was cleared to resume football activities after it was determined that his cardiac arrest was caused by commotio cordis, which can occur when severe trauma to the chest disrupts the heart’s electrical charge and causes dangerous fibrillations.

Last week, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Hamlin would be a “full go” at the team’s training camp and that the Bills would go at his cadence.