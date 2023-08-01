The US Women’s National Team was a post width away from exiting the Women’s World Cup at the group stage, but survived a late scare to earn a goalless draw against Portugal and reach the last 16.
With the game hanging in the balance, substitute Ana Carpeta had a glorious chance to earn Portugal a famous win in the closing stages, but her effort struck the post with goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher completely helpless.
Defeat for the USWNT – a team aiming for a third consecutive world title – would have ended its participation in the tournament.
The Netherlands’ 7-0 win over Vietnam means the Dutch finish top of Group E on seven points, two ahead of the US. It is the first time in the history of the competition that the USWNT has won just one group stage match.
On almost any other occasion, a 0-0 draw against the two-time defending champion would have been a cause for celebration, but at full time many of Portugal’s players fell to their knees in tears as the reality of their World Cup exit began to sink in.
More to follow…