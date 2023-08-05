Spain thrashes Switzerland at Women’s World Cup despite bizarre own goal

Women’s World Cup 2023: Live scores, fixtures, results, tables and top scorers

Spain overcame a bizarre long-range own goal to thrash Switzerland 5-1 and advance to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

In the 11th minute, from just inside her own half, Spain defender Laia Codina attempted a back-pass to her goalkeeper Cata Coll, but the goalkeeper had moved and was unable to stop the ball from going into the net.

It proved a minor blip for La Roja, one of the favorites to win the competition.

Codina reacts after scoring an own goal against Switzerland. Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

In front of 43,217 fans at Eden Park – a record crowd for a soccer match in New Zealand – four first-half goals had Spain in control early on, despite Codina’s own goal.

Aitana Bonmatí continued her excellent tournament, opening the scoring in the fifth minute with a powerful finish just moments after Switzerland goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann had pulled off a remarkable save to deny Alba Redondo from close range.

Despite Spain’s dominance, Codina’s own goal gave Switzerland a route back into the game.

To Spain’s credit, especially after the shock 4-0 hammering suffered against Japan just days ago, the team showed no signs of nerves in the face of the setback.

Redondo did eventually get her goal to restore Spain’s lead, heading home in the 17th minute before Bonmatí got her second of the game, bamboozling the Swiss defenders before slotting the ball home.

On the stroke of halftime, Codina made amends for her earlier own-goal, poking the ball home from close range after a goalmouth scramble from a Spain corner.

The second half followed a familiar pattern, with Spain dominating possession and having the majority of the chances as Switzerland looked to craft openings on the break.