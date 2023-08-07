Australia reaches Women’s World Cup quarterfinals with win over Denmark as Sam Kerr makes tournament debut

CNN —

Roared on by the majority of a 75,784 crowd, co-host Australia reached the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals after an impressive 2-0 victory over Denmark in Sydney.

A superb counterattacking move from Australia gave the lead, with Mary Fowler springing Caitlin Foord down the left and the 28-year-old’s low shot shot was too good Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen.

Try as it might, Denmark was unable to find an equalizer as it struggled to get back into the game and Australia doubled its lead when Hayley Raso guided the ball home into the bottom corner of the net midway through the second half.

The crowd at Stadium Australia had even more to celebrate as Sam Kerr, who had missed the Maltidas’ group games due to a calf injury, came on as second-half substitute to make her first appearance at the World Cup.

Australia now faces either France or Morocco on Saturday in the last eight of the tournament.