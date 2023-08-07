CNN —

Six of the quarterfinal spots at the Women’s World Cup have been decided meaning there are just two left up for grabs.

Tuesday will see the last eight of the tournament be finalized with Colombia, Jamaica, France and Morocco vying for a spot in the next round.

Three of those are on trailblazing runs, while France is hoping to finally claim that elusive World Cup trophy.

How to watch

In the US, matches will air on your local Fox channel – Colombia will face Jamaica at 4 a.m. ET before France play Morocco at 7 a.m. ET. You can also stream matches by signing in with your TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.

Seven Network and Optus Sport are broadcasting matches in Australia and the BBC and ITV have the rights in the United Kingdom.

A full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.

Colombia vs. Jamaica

Tuesday’s first game of the day sees two of the surprise packages of the tournament meet in Melbourne.

Colombia is into the knockout phase for just the second time in its history, while Jamaica is making its debut at this stage.

Behind the brilliance of 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo, Colombia became just the second South American team to win a group in Women’s World Cup history after Brazil.

Colombia's Linda Caicedo, left, challenges Morocco's Zineb Redouani, center, during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match in Perth, Australia, Aug. 3, 2023. Gary Day/AP

It won its opening two group games and although it lost its last match to Morocco, Colombia has impressed with its attacking verve and the atmosphere its fans have brought.

Jamaica has also been one of the talking points of the tournament, knocking out Brazil – in the process, bringing an end to Marta’s legendary career – as it reached the knockout stages for the first time in its history.

The Reggae Girlz didn’t concede a goal in the group stage and will be relying on its defensive solidity if it has any hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals.

The winner of the game will face England in the last eight on Saturday.

France vs. Morocco

The Women’s World Cup’s final last-16 game sees Group F winners France take on Group H runners-up Morocco.

Morocco is the only one of the eight Women’s World Cup debutants at this tournament to have qualified for the knockout stage, becoming the first Arab nation to have achieved the feat.

Two 1-0 victories for the Atlas Lionesses saw it through to the last 16, setting up the monumental task of a clash against France.

Les Bleues has looked one of the best teams at the competition, improving as the tournament has gone on; it finished its group campaign with a 6-3 thumping of Panama.

The victory confirmed France’s spot in the knockout phases for the fourth Women’s World Cup in a row and with a team full of top-level talent, will be looking to finally get over the hump and win the trophy for the first time in its history.

France or Morocco will face Australia in the quarterfinals.