Paris CNN —

Eleven people are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a vacation home in eastern France early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The fire in the Wintzenheim, a small town near the German border about 315 miles east of Paris, broke out at about 6:30 a.m. local time and was brought under control by 9 a.m.

The house had been hosting people with disabilities during the summer holidays.

This is a developing story. More details to come