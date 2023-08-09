Rome CNN —

Forty-one people reportedly died in a migrant shipwreck near the Italian island of Lampedusa, according to the Red Cross, who spoke to four survivors of the boat.

The survivors told the Red Cross that the migrant boat left Sfax, Tunisia several days ago. They said they were wearing life jackets and were able to crawl on a remnants of a different shipwrecked boat, according to the Red Cross.

The Italian Coast Guard confirmed with CNN that it transported the survivors to Lampedusa after they were rescued by a private vessel. It is unclear how many people in total were on board.

As of Tuesday, 93,754 people have arrived in Italy by boat this year, a sharp increase from 2022, according to the Italian government.

The migrant hotspot on the tourist island of Lampedusa has a capacity for fewer than 500 people but is currently over capacity at 1,577, with 1,100 due to be transferred to Sicily on Wednesday, according to the Red Cross.