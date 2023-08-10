Japan blooms just at the right time as the Nadeshiko looks to make new history at Women’s World Cup

By Ben Morse and Eru Ishikawa, CNN
Published 7:00 AM EDT, Thu August 10, 2023
080923 wwc Japan history
photo-illustration: Cnn/getty images

Women’s World Cup 2023: Live scores, fixtures, results, tables and top scorers

CNN  — 

Four months before the 2011 Women’s World Cup final, Japan was devastated by the largest earthquake ever recorded in the country’s history.

The earthquake triggered a tsunami causing a nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima power plant, a disaster that’s still being felt to this day.

The incident left more than 22,000 dead or missing, from the initial earthquake, tsunami and post-disaster health conditions. The cleanup is expected to last decades and cost billions of dollars.

The nuclear meltdown also ensured that the Japanese national team’s training facility based in Fukishima became a place of refuge in the aftermath of the tsunami.

This all contributed to make what happened in July 2011 in Germany even more special, though before the 2011 tournament, Japan’s players weren’t sure about competing.

“Should we really be playing football?” former Japan captain Aya Miyama told a FIFA+ documentary last year. “Aren’t there more important things that we should be doing now?”

Having entered the Women’s World Cup as an unfancied outsider, Japan proceeded to topple the US on penalties in the final, becoming the first Asian nation to win an international soccer tournament and bringing some joy to a nation in its time of need.

Twelve years later and Japan is once again unifying the country behind one common cause: supporting the Nadeshiko – a reference to the pink flower that symbolizes Japanese beauty – as it once again makes an unexpected run through the Women’s World Cup.

Japan players celebrate at the end of the team's dominant group stage victory over Spain at the Women's World Cup.
Japan players celebrate at the end of the team's dominant group stage victory over Spain at the Women's World Cup.
John Cowpland/AP

This time though, the team has a different task at hand: the job of revitalizing women’s soccer in Japan after some lean years for the sport in the country.

And the squad is going about it in the best way possible. Its performances so far transforming Japan into arguably the favorite for the World Cup title with the impressive nature of qualification from its group – the Nadeshiko was the tournament’s top scoring team in the group stage – and strong victory over Norway in the last 16.

READ: England’s Lauren James apologizes for red card after stepping on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie

But outside of the fanfare that is building up around the team, the potential impact of their success back home remains at the forefront of the Japan players’ minds.

“We want to use this World Cup as an opportunity to reinvigorate women’s football in Japan,” defender Moeka Minami said after the team’s impressive 3-1 victory over Norway.

“I hope that the girls who started playing soccer after seeing this World Cup will not stop because there are not many girls around them playing soccer, but will continue to play and pursue their dreams with a strong feeling of ‘I won’t lose to the boys.’”

Japan's Hinata Miyazawa scores her team's first goal of a 5-0 domination of Zambia.
Japan's Hinata Miyazawa scores her team's first goal of a 5-0 domination of Zambia.
David Rowland/Reuters

Pressure

There are similarities between Japan this year and the 2011 World Cup-winning team.

Both entered the tournament overlooked in favor of their European and North American counterparts, way down the pecking order of the teams expected to challenge for the World Cup title.

Japan might have been unfancied by many before the tournament, but the squad didn’t travel to the 2023 tournament thinking it was just making up the numbers.

“Of course, we have come here to win the world’s top prize,” Japan midfielder Yui Hasegawa said ahead of the World Cup. “For the future of women’s soccer, results are important. We have a lot of responsibilities, and I want to focus on the results.”

Japan celebrates after defeating the US in the 2011 Women's World Cup final.
Japan celebrates after defeating the US in the 2011 Women's World Cup final.
Kevin C. Cox/FIFA/Getty Images

Following the 2011 World Cup triumph, Japanese women’s soccer had mixed success in building on that achievement.

Although it finished runner-up at the 2015 Women’s World Cup, Japan was knocked out in the round-of-16 in 2019 before losing in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Olympics played on home soil.

The game at club level has struggled too, and in an attempt to bridge that gap, the Women’s Empowerment (WE) League was formed in 2021, becoming Japan’s first fully-professional women’s league.

READ: Colombia is inspiring a nation back home, as it becomes neutral’s favorite team at the Women’s World Cup

Organized by the Japan Football Association (JFA) with 11 teams, it was founded to “pave paths for young girls who aspire to become professional football players and contribute to the growth of women’s football in Japan.”

WE League chairperson Haruna Takata says success at the World Cup can go a long way to improving the sport’s standing in Japan.

“In 2011, the whole nation was so excited about winning the World Cup, so there is a sense of, ‘Why aren’t we popular?’” Takata said ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

France's Selma Bacha, left, and Élisa De Almeida celebrate on Tuesday, August 8, after a<a href="https://cnn.com/2023/08/07/football/colombia-jamaica-france-morocco-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> 4-0 victory against Morocco</a> in the Women's World Cup. France will next play Australia in the quarterfinals.
France's Selma Bacha, left, and Élisa De Almeida celebrate on Tuesday, August 8, after a 4-0 victory against Morocco in the Women's World Cup. France will next play Australia in the quarterfinals.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
Morocco's Sakina Ouzraoui is consoled by France's Estelle Cascarino after the round-of-16 clash.
Morocco's Sakina Ouzraoui is consoled by France's Estelle Cascarino after the round-of-16 clash.
Sarah Reed/Getty Images
France's Eugénie Le Sommer heads the ball for her team's fourth goal — and her second of the match — against Morocco.
France's Eugénie Le Sommer heads the ball for her team's fourth goal — and her second of the match — against Morocco.
James Elsby/AP
Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak and France's Sandie Toletti compete for the ball.
Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak and France's Sandie Toletti compete for the ball.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
French midfielder Kenza Dali, left, celebrates with teammate Kadidiatou Diani against Morocco.
French midfielder Kenza Dali, left, celebrates with teammate Kadidiatou Diani against Morocco.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
Colombia's Daniela Arias celebrates with fans on August 8 after her team defeated Jamaica 1-0 to progress to the quarterfinals.
Colombia's Daniela Arias celebrates with fans on August 8 after her team defeated Jamaica 1-0 to progress to the quarterfinals.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Catalina Usme celebrates after scoring Colombia's goal against Jamaica.
Catalina Usme celebrates after scoring Colombia's goal against Jamaica.
Andrew Wiseman/DeFodi Images/Getty Images
Jamaica's Kiki Van Zanten, left, and Colombia's Carolina Arias compete for the ball.
Jamaica's Kiki Van Zanten, left, and Colombia's Carolina Arias compete for the ball.
Hamish Blair/AP
A Colombia fan soaks up the atmosphere before the match in Melbourne.
A Colombia fan soaks up the atmosphere before the match in Melbourne.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Jamaica's Jody Brown controls the ball next to Colombia's Diana Ospina Garcia.
Jamaica's Jody Brown controls the ball next to Colombia's Diana Ospina Garcia.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard, left, and Australia's Caitlin Foord compete for the ball during a round-of-16 match on Monday, August 7. <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/sport/live-news/england-nigeria-australia-denmark-womens-world-cup-knockout/h_96eb0aafc77d71f7b18c062bbe444f8a" target="_blank">Australia won 2-0</a> to advance to the quarterfinals.
Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard, left, and Australia's Caitlin Foord compete for the ball during a round-of-16 match on Monday, August 7. Australia won 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Australia fans wave placards during the match in Sydney. The team is nicknamed the Matildas.
Australia fans wave placards during the match in Sydney. The team is nicknamed the Matildas.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
Foord scores a goal past Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen.
Foord scores a goal past Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Denmark's players gather in a huddle before the match against Australia.
Denmark's players gather in a huddle before the match against Australia.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
England's Chloe Kelly, bottom, celebrates with teammates Mary Earps, left, and Rachel Daly after scoring the winning penalty against Nigeria in the round of 16 on August 7. <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2023/08/06/football/england-nigeria-australia-denmark-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">The match went to a shootout</a> after ending 0-0.
England's Chloe Kelly, bottom, celebrates with teammates Mary Earps, left, and Rachel Daly after scoring the winning penalty against Nigeria in the round of 16 on August 7. The match went to a shootout after ending 0-0.
Dan Peled/Reuters
Members of Nigeria's team react during the penalty shootout.
Members of Nigeria's team react during the penalty shootout.
Elsa/FIFA/Getty Images
England's Lauren James received a red card in the 87th minute after stepping on Michelle Alozie.
England's Lauren James received a red card in the 87th minute after stepping on Michelle Alozie.
Matt Roberts/FIFA/Getty Images
Earps makes a save against Nigeria.
Earps makes a save against Nigeria.
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
US players comfort one another after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/05/football/usa-sweden-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">being eliminated by Sweden in a penalty shootout</a> on Sunday, August 6. The United States won the last two tournaments.
US players comfort one another after being eliminated by Sweden in a penalty shootout on Sunday, August 6. The United States won the last two tournaments.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
US star Alex Morgan cries after the loss to Sweden.
US star Alex Morgan cries after the loss to Sweden.
Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images
Swedish players celebrate the victory over the United States.
Swedish players celebrate the victory over the United States.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt, left, and Fridolina Rolfö celebrate the win.
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt, left, and Fridolina Rolfö celebrate the win.
Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images
US forward Lynn Williams, left, and Sweden defender Jonna Andersson compete for the ball.
US forward Lynn Williams, left, and Sweden defender Jonna Andersson compete for the ball.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Megan Rapinoe takes a corner kick for the United States.
Megan Rapinoe takes a corner kick for the United States.
Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Morgan heads the ball against Sweden.
Morgan heads the ball against Sweden.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Morgan and Ilestedt go up for a header.
Morgan and Ilestedt go up for a header.
Brad Smith/Getty Images
US midfielder Lindsey Horan grimaces in pain after a collision.
US midfielder Lindsey Horan grimaces in pain after a collision.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher grabs the ball in front of her goal.
US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher grabs the ball in front of her goal.
Scott Barbour/AP
Horan gets to a header against Sweden.
Horan gets to a header against Sweden.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Swedish goalkeeper Zećira Mušović dives to save a Horan header.
Swedish goalkeeper Zećira Mušović dives to save a Horan header.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Sweden's Johanna Kaneryd, center, fights off Andi Sullivan.
Sweden's Johanna Kaneryd, center, fights off Andi Sullivan.
Scott Barbour/AP
Naeher rises for a ball during the match against Sweden.
Naeher rises for a ball during the match against Sweden.
Hamish Blair/AP
Rapinoe, left, looks on from the substitutes' bench.
Rapinoe, left, looks on from the substitutes' bench.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Swedish captain Kosovare Asllani talks to her teammates before the US match.
Swedish captain Kosovare Asllani talks to her teammates before the US match.
Alex Pantling - FIFA/Getty Images
The Netherlands' Jill Roord celebrates after scoring the first goal in her team's 2-0 victory over South Africa on August 6. With the victory, the Dutch advanced to the quarterfinals.
The Netherlands' Jill Roord celebrates after scoring the first goal in her team's 2-0 victory over South Africa on August 6. With the victory, the Dutch advanced to the quarterfinals.
Jaimi Joy/Reuters
Fans of the Netherlands cheer before the start of the match against South Africa.
Fans of the Netherlands cheer before the start of the match against South Africa.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
South Africa's Bambanani Mbane grimaces after colliding with the Netherlands' Lieke Martens. She was taken off on a stretcher shortly after.
South Africa's Bambanani Mbane grimaces after colliding with the Netherlands' Lieke Martens. She was taken off on a stretcher shortly after.
Mark Baker/AP
Japan's Risa Shimizu, third from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring in the 3-1 victory over Norway on Saturday, August 5.
Japan's Risa Shimizu, third from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring in the 3-1 victory over Norway on Saturday, August 5.
Hagen Hopkins/FIFA/Getty
Japan's Ayaka Yamashita of Japan dives in vain to stop a Norway shot on goal.
Japan's Ayaka Yamashita of Japan dives in vain to stop a Norway shot on goal.
Maja Hitij/FIFA/Getty Images
Japan's Mina Tanaka, center, rises for a header against Norway.
Japan's Mina Tanaka, center, rises for a header against Norway.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Spain's Aitana Bonmatí celebrates a goal in the 5-1 win against Switzerland on August 5.
Spain's Aitana Bonmatí celebrates a goal in the 5-1 win against Switzerland on August 5.
Jan Kruger/FIFA/Getty Images
Spain's Alba Redondo puts the ball past Swiss goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann to score her team's second goal.
Spain's Alba Redondo puts the ball past Swiss goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann to score her team's second goal.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
Spectators show their support during the match between Spain and Switzerland.
Spectators show their support during the match between Spain and Switzerland.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Morocco players celebrate on Thursday, August 3, after beating Colombia 1-0 to advance to the round of 16.
Morocco players celebrate on Thursday, August 3, after beating Colombia 1-0 to advance to the round of 16.
Alex Grimm/FIFA/Getty Images
Fans of Colombia watch their team's match against Morocco.
Fans of Colombia watch their team's match against Morocco.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
Colombian teenage star Linda Caicedo, left, challenges Morocco's Zineb Redouani during their final group match.
Colombian teenage star Linda Caicedo, left, challenges Morocco's Zineb Redouani during their final group match.
Gary Day/AP
German players react after they crashed out of the tournament following a 1-1 draw with South Korea on August 3.
German players react after they crashed out of the tournament following a 1-1 draw with South Korea on August 3.
Dan Peled/Reuters
South Korean goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi dives for the ball during the match against Germany.
South Korean goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi dives for the ball during the match against Germany.
Chris Hyde/FIFA/Getty Images
South Korea's Cho So-hyun celebrates after giving her side the lead against Germany.
South Korea's Cho So-hyun celebrates after giving her side the lead against Germany.
Tertius Pickard/AP
Brazil's Marta, right, competes against Jamaica's Tiernny Wiltshire on Wednesday, August 2. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/01/football/brazil-jamaica-france-panama-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">The two teams drew 0-0</a>, but it was Jamaica that advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament. This was the last World Cup for Marta, the tournament's record scorer and veteran of six tournaments.
Brazil's Marta, right, competes against Jamaica's Tiernny Wiltshire on Wednesday, August 2. The two teams drew 0-0, but it was Jamaica that advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament. This was the last World Cup for Marta, the tournament's record scorer and veteran of six tournaments.
Hamish Blair/AP
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood celebrates with teammates after the draw with Brazil.
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood celebrates with teammates after the draw with Brazil.
Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images
Marta reacts after Brazil's elimination.
Marta reacts after Brazil's elimination.
Elsa/FIFA/Getty Images
France's Vicki Becho celebrates after scoring her team's sixth goal against Panama on August 2. France won 6-3 to advance to the knockout stage.
France's Vicki Becho celebrates after scoring her team's sixth goal against Panama on August 2. France won 6-3 to advance to the knockout stage.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Panama players spend time with fans after the France match. This was Panama's first year playing at a Women's World Cup.
Panama players spend time with fans after the France match. This was Panama's first year playing at a Women's World Cup.
Carl Recine/Reuters
France's Maëlle Lakrar celebrates after scoring her team's first goal against Panama.
France's Maëlle Lakrar celebrates after scoring her team's first goal against Panama.
Mark Baker/AP
South Africa's Linda Motlhalo celebrates her team's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/02/football/sweden-south-africa-italy-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">3-2 win over Italy</a> on August 2. It was South Africa's first-ever win at a Women's World Cup, and it helped them clinch a spot in the next round. Italy was eliminated with the loss.
South Africa's Linda Motlhalo celebrates her team's 3-2 win over Italy on August 2. It was South Africa's first-ever win at a Women's World Cup, and it helped them clinch a spot in the next round. Italy was eliminated with the loss.
Hagen Hopkins/FIFA/Getty Images
South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana tries to hold off Italy's Elena Linari.
South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana tries to hold off Italy's Elena Linari.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Italy's Arianna Caruso celebrates after scoring against South Africa.
Italy's Arianna Caruso celebrates after scoring against South Africa.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Sweden's Elin Rubensson celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Argentina on August 2. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/02/football/sweden-south-africa-italy-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Sweden won 2-0</a>.
Sweden's Elin Rubensson celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Argentina on August 2. Sweden won 2-0.
Fiona Goodall/FIFA/Getty Images
Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist heads the ball for a goal against Argentina.
Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist heads the ball for a goal against Argentina.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo lies on the pitch after getting injured against Sweden.
Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo lies on the pitch after getting injured against Sweden.
Abbie Parr/AP
England's Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring against China on August 1. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/uswnt-portugal-group-stage-womens-world-cup-08-01-23/h_986c8e469f4fb778cf1e325cdfb2fc90" target="_blank">England won 6-1</a> to advance to the tournament's round of 16.
England's Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring against China on August 1. England won 6-1 to advance to the tournament's round of 16.
James Elsby/AP
England's Rachel Daly, right, scores the sixth goal against China.
England's Rachel Daly, right, scores the sixth goal against China.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Chinese forward Wang Shuang, left, celebrates with Yang Lina after scoring against England.
Chinese forward Wang Shuang, left, celebrates with Yang Lina after scoring against England.
Brenton Edwards/AFP/Getty Images
Chinese defender Yao Wei, right, blocks a shot from England's Lucy Bronze.
Chinese defender Yao Wei, right, blocks a shot from England's Lucy Bronze.
Brenton Edwards/AFP/Getty Images
Pernille Harder celebrates after scoring the first goal of Denmark's 2-0 victory over Haiti on August 1. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/uswnt-portugal-group-stage-womens-world-cup-08-01-23/h_d2ec41756a8f7e49b2ca2590e3226d01" target="_blank">The win</a>, coupled with China's defeat against England, meant Denmark would advance to the knockout stage and face co-host Australia.
Pernille Harder celebrates after scoring the first goal of Denmark's 2-0 victory over Haiti on August 1. The win, coupled with China's defeat against England, meant Denmark would advance to the knockout stage and face co-host Australia.
Paul Kane/Getty Images