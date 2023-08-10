CNN —

Phil Mickelson considered a $400,000 bet on the 2012 Ryder Cup – an event he was playing in – according to a book that will be released later this month by professional gambler Billy Walters. An excerpt was published Thursday by Fire Pit Collective and Golf Digest.

In the excerpt, Walters said he was in what he calls a gambling partnership with Mickelson for five years, and that it ended in the spring of 2014. Walters said that after that partnership ended, he learned a lot more about the golfer’s sports gambling from “two very reliable sources,” but he does not identify them.

Citing his own betting records and additional records provided by his sources, Walters alleges that Mickelson, between 2010 and 2014, “made a staggering 7,065 wagers on football, basketball, and baseball.” The excerpt also includes this line: “In 2011 alone, he made 3,154 bets—an average of nearly nine per day.”

“Based on our relationship and what I’ve since learned from others, Phil’s gambling losses approached not $40 million as has been previously reported, but much closer to $100 million,” Walters wrote. “In all, he wagered a total of more than $1 billion during the past three decades.

CNN has not been able to independently verify these claims.

“The only other person I know who surpassed that kind of volume,” Walters wrote, “is me.”