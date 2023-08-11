CNN —

Sweden will face Spain in the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup after beating Japan 2-1 in a thrilling encounter on Friday.

Defender Amanda Ilestedt continued her remarkable goalscoring run to break the deadlock in the first half with her fourth goal of the tournament, before Filippa Angeldal’s second-half penalty doubled Sweden’s lead.

Riko Ueki missed a penalty late on for Japan, but Honoka Hayashi’s goal with three minutes of regulation time remaining ensured a heart-pounding finish.

Despite sustained pressure throughout 10 minutes of stoppage time, Japan was unable to find a second goal as Sweden held on to reach a fifth Women’s World Cup semifinal.

More to follow…