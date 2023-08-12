CNN —

England ground out a 2-1 victory over a spirited Colombia to reach the Women’s World Cup semifinals on Saturday, as goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo punished defensive errors.

Colombia was appearing in this stage of the tournament for the first time, a run sparked by a shock victory over Germany in the group stage, and the Colombians had another favorite rattled when they took an early 1-0 lead after a stunning goal from Leicy Santos.

But, ultimately, the Lionesses came back and hung on to seal their place in the semifinal against Australia.

