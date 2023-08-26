CNN —

FIFA has provisionally suspended Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish soccer federation, from “all football-related activities” amid a row over his kiss with Women’s World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso.

World soccer’s governing body said Rubiales was initially suspended for 90 days and also said that neither Rubiales or the Spanish football federation were allowed to contact Hermoso.

FIFA said further information would be provided when disciplinary proceedings had been concluded.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.