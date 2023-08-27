CNN —

The remainder of the Miami Dolphins NFL preseason game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville, Florida, was suspended Saturday after Miami rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis suffered an injury and was carted off the field.

Davis was hit by a Jacksonville linebacker and could be seen lying motionless on the field while being attended to by medical personnel. He was later placed on a backboard and taken from the field.

“He is conscious and has movement in all extremities,” the Dolphins said in an update about Davis, adding that the 24-year-old was taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for further evaluation.

Both teams mutually agreed to suspend the game following the injury. The Jaguars led 31-18 at the time of the suspension of the game with 8 minutes and 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

This marks the second preseason game this month to be called off due to injury. Last week, the game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers ended early after Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden was injured and carted off the field in the fourth quarter. Bolden was taken to a hospital for further evaluation and released the following day, the team said.

After the game, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said it was the right decision to end the game.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, I know that was the right call, so I’m proud of the collective group for doing the right thing. Our guys are hurting but relieved,” McDaniel told reporters.

An emotional McDaniel talked about what kind of person and teammate Davis was within the locker room.

“He’s a great spirit, first and foremost,” McDaniel said. “He’s magnetic, he’s got a cool personality to him and guys really saw that from then on.”

“He’s a popular guy amongst our team because of how he works,” McDaniel added. “I had such a pleasure in his development process and was excited for a couple opportunities he was going to get, but more than anything, we’re just hoping for a full recovery and have had some good news and hope to have some even better news moving forward.”

Davis was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky this past offseason.