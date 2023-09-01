CNN —

Spain’s High Council of Sport will request a temporary suspension of embattled soccer boss Luis Rubiales, said Minister of Culture and Sport Miquel Iceta on Friday. The request will go to the Spanish Court of Arbitration in Sport (TAD).

The court accepted on Friday the Spanish government’s case file against beleaguered soccer chief Luis Rubiales but rejected the argument that his offences were “very serious”, preventing the government from immediately suspending him.

This development comes as pressure continues to mount on Rubiales ever since he gave an unwanted kiss to soccer star Jennifer Hermoso after Spain won the Women’s World Cup on August 20.

