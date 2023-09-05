Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the US Open semifinals with an emphatic victory over American Taylor Fritz on Tuesday.
The world No. 2 looked his assured self, rapid around the court and hitting winners from all manners of angles, in his 6-1 6-4 6-4 win.
Fritz did show glimpses of why he’s being tipped as part of tennis’ next generation of star players, but he was not able to hold out in the face of Djokovic’s constant pressure.
Victory ensured that Djokovic’s hopes of winning a 24th grand slam title remain alive, as he seeks to equal Margaret Court’s outright record and extend his own men’s record.
Djokovic will face another American in the final four, taking on the winner of Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton.
