Aryna Sabalenka showed why she’s one of the favorites to win this year’s US Open after producing a dominant performance against Zheng Qinwen on Wednesday to reach the semifinals.
The world No. 2 breezed past the Chinese 20-year-old, winning 6-1 6-4 inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Zheng was no match for Sabalenka’s big serve and powerful shots, as the Belarusian comfortably cruised into the US Open’s final four.
After some early high-profile exits, Sabalenka is the highest seed left in the draw and looks like the player to beat.
She will face either Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová or American Madison Keys for a place in the final.
More to follow…