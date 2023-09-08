King Charles III marks one year since Queen Elizabeth II’s death

A portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II, taken in 1968 by Cecil Beaton, was released to mark the anniversary of her passing, on September 8, 2023.
It will be a bittersweet day for Britain’s royal family Friday as they mark not only the first year of King Charles III’s reign but the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The late monarch died peacefully at the age of 96 at her Balmoral bolt hole on September 8 last year, months after her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking 70 years on the British throne.

Charles is currently in Balmoral – the beloved royal property in Aberdeenshire where his mother retreated annually for a summer break. There had been questions over whether the King would continue the tradition, but that speculation was put to rest with his arrival a few weeks ago.

Since then, several family members have been spotted coming and going from the Scottish residence. But a royal source has told CNN they will have all departed by Friday. And there won’t be any public events there.

Charles has opted to handle the deeply personal day by staying out of the public eye, apart from a brief appearance after attending church – a similar approach to his mother who often spent her own Accession Day in private at Sandringham House, where her father King George VI died in his sleep in 1952.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Elizabeth was born April 21, 1926, in London. She is held here by her mother, also named Elizabeth. Her father would later become King George VI.
PA Images/Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth poses for a photo at her London home in 1928.
Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis/Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth is seen with her uncle Edward, Prince of Wales, during a visit to Balmoral, Scotland, in September 1933. He would go on to become King Edward VIII in 1936. But when he abdicated later that year, Elizabeth's father became King and she became heir presumptive.
AP
From left, Princess Elizabeth, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 22, 1939.
Len Puttnam/AP
Elizabeth rides a horse in Windsor, England, in 1940. Her love of horses was well documented.
Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images
A 14-year-old Elizabeth, right, sits next to her sister for a radio broadcast on October 13, 1940. On the broadcast, her first, she said that England's children were full of cheerfulness and courage.
AP
Princess Elizabeth shakes hands with an officer of the Grenadier Guards on May 29, 1942. King George VI made Elizabeth an honorary colonel in the Royal Army regiment.
AP
Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret wear summer dresses circa 1942. Margaret was Elizabeth's only sibling.
Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images
With the Drakensberg Mountains behind her, Princess Elizabeth sits in South Africa's Natal National Park on April 21, 1947. It was her 21st birthday.
Eddie Worth/AP
On November 20, 1947, Elizabeth wed Prince Philip, a lieutenant in the British Navy who had been born into the royal families of Greece and Denmark. After becoming a British citizen and renouncing his Greek title, Philip became His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His wife became the Duchess of Edinburgh.
PhotoQuest/Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth arrives at a state banquet in London in March 1950.
AP
Elizabeth ascended to the throne in February 1952, when her father died of lung cancer at the age of 56. Here, she walks to the altar during her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953.
AFP/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II is photographed on the balcony of Melbourne's Government House during her tour of Australia in March 1954.
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
From left, Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother visit Epsom Downs Racecourse in June 1958.
Fox Photos/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
The Queen holds her son Prince Andrew while his sister, Princess Anne, watches during a family holiday at Scotland's Balmoral Castle in September 1960. The Queen had four children, including sons Charles and Edward.
AP
Queen Elizabeth II is seen during the state opening of Parliament in April 1966.
AP
Queen Elizabeth II with her oldest son, Prince Charles, in 1969. Charles is now King.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Prince Charles adjusts his coronet during his investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales in 1969.
Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
The Queen and Prince Philip wave from a plane ramp shortly before taking off from Tokyo in May 1975.
Sadayuki Mikami/AP
The Queen takes a portrait at Windsor Castle for her 50th birthday on April 21, 1976.
Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images
The Queen meets the crowds during her royal tour of New Zealand in 1977.
Serge Lemoine/Getty Images
Elizabeth walks with some of her corgis at the Windsor Horse Trials in May 1980.
Press Association/AP
The Queen stands next to Prince Charles as he kisses his new bride, Princess Diana, on July 29, 1981.
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Elizabeth takes pictures of her husband during a horse show in Windsor in May 1982.
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Elizabeth drives her Land Rover during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 1992.
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
While at Buckingham Palace, the Queen and Prince Philip view the floral tributes to Princess Diana after her tragic death in 1997.
Pool/AP
The Queen addresses the nation on the night before Princess Diana's funeral in 1997.
Peter Marlow/Magnum Photos
Prince Charles looks back at his mother after wedding Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in April 2005.
Toby Melville/AP
The Queen arrives at St Paul's Cathedral for a Thanksgiving service in honor of her 80th birthday in 2006.
Tim Graham/Getty Images
The Queen, second from right, greets a crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in April 2011. Her grandson Prince William, third from left, had just married Catherine Middleton.
James Devaney/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The Queen's signature is seen in the visitors book at Aras An Uachtarain, the Irish President's official residence in Dublin in May 2011.
Irish Government/Pool/Getty Images
Madame Tussauds London reveals a wax figure of the Queen in May 2012.
Fred Duval/Getty Images
Prince Charles kisses his mother's hand on stage as singer Paul McCartney, far right, looks on at the Diamond Jubilee concert in June 2012. The Diamond Jubilee celebrations marked Elizabeth's 60th anniversary as Queen.
Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images
The Queen tours the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London in December 2012.
Alastair Grant/AP
A boy in Belfast, Northern Ireland, takes a selfie in front of the Queen in June 2014.
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
The Queen enters the Great Hall at Edinburgh Castle after attending a commemorative service for the Scottish National War Memorial in July 2014.
Andrew Milligan/Pool/Getty Images
The Queen waits to give her speech during the state opening of Parliament in May 2015.
Arthur Edwards/Pool/Getty Images
Elizabeth listens to her great-grandson, Prince George, outside a church where George's sister, Charlotte, was being christened in July 2015. George and Charlotte are the children of Prince William, left, and his wife, Catherine.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Queen is seated at her desk in her private audience room at Buckingham Palace in July 2015. She is seen with one of her official red boxes, which contains important papers from government ministers in the United Kingdom and from representatives across the Commonwealth and beyond. The photo was taken to mark the moment the Queen became the longest-reigning British monarch.
Mary McCartney/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II via Getty Images
The Queen takes a photo with five of her great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in April 2016.
Annie Leibovitz/UPPA/ZUMA Press
The Queen poses with four of her dogs on the private grounds of Windsor Castle in April 2016.
Annie Leibovitz/PA Wire/ZUMA Press
The Queen and Prince Philip wave to guests in London who were attending celebrations for her 90th birthday in 2016.
Arthur Edwards/Pool/Getty Images
Elizabeth speaks to Evie Mills, 14, at a hospital in Manchester, England, in May 2017. Evie was injured in a bombing that took place as people left an Ariana Grande concert.
Peter Byrne/Pool/Getty Images
The Queen sits at a desk in Buckingham Palace after recording her Christmas Day broadcast in 2017.
John Stillwell/Pool/Getty
The Queen arrives for the wedding of her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018.
Gareth Fuller/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Queen laughs with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a bridge-opening ceremony in Halton, England, in June 2018. It was Meghan's first royal outing without her husband, Prince Harry, by her side.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
The Queen and US President Donald Trump inspect a guard of honor during Trump's visit to Windsor Castle in July 2018.
Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Queen looks at her new great-grandchild, Archie, in May 2019. Archie is the first child of Prince Harry, second from left, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Prince Philip is on the far left. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is next to her at right.
Chris Allerton/Sussex Royal/Getty Images
The Queen welcomes Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace, where she formally invited him to become prime minister in July 2019. Johnson won the UK's Conservative Party leadership contest and replaced Theresa May, who was forced into resigning after members of her Cabinet lost confidence in her inability to secure the UK's departure from the European Union.
Victoria Jones/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
An image of the Queen appears in London's Piccadilly Square, alongside a message of hope from her special address to the nation in April 2020.
Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images
The Queen rides a horse in Windsor, England, in May 2020. It was her first public appearance since the coronavirus lockdown began in the United Kingdom.
Steve Parsons/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
The Queen and Prince Philip pose for a photo in June 2020, ahead of Philip's 99th birthday.
Handout/Steve Parsons/Press Association/Getty Images
The Queen and Prince Philip look at a homemade anniversary card that was given to them by their great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in November 2020.
Chris Jackson/Pool/AP
The Queen takes her seat alone at Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021. The ceremony was limited to 30 people, in line with England's coronavirus restrictions.
Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Queen opens Parliament in May 2021. It was her first major engagement since her husband's death.
Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
The Queen receives a Duke of Edinburgh rose from Keith Weed, president of the Royal Horticultural Society, in June 2021. The newly bred rose was officially named in honor of Prince Philip.
Steve Parsons/AP
The Queen meets with US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in the Grand Corridor of Windsor Castle in June 2021.
Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Queen drives her Range Rover as she attends the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, England, in July 2021.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The Queen attends the Royal Windsor Cup polo match and a carriage-driving display by the British Driving Society in July 2021.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The Queen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, greet guests during a Windsor Castle reception for international business and investment leaders in October 2021.
Alastair Grant/Pool/Getty Images
The Queen cuts a cake to celebrate the start of her Platinum Jubilee in February 2022. It had been 70 years since the Queen took the throne in 1952.
Joe Giddens/WPA Pool/Getty Images