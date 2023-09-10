CNN —

Luis Rubiales resigned from his position as president of the Spanish soccer federation following weeks of fierce criticism over the unwanted kiss with Women’s World Cup winner Jennifer Hermoso.

“Today, I notified the interim president at 930pm, Mr. Pedro Rocha, that I have resigned as President of RFEF. I have also let him know that I have also resigned my position in UEFA so that my Vice-presidency position can be filled,” Rubiales said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Rubiales continued: “To insist in waiting around and holding onto that won’t contribute anything positive, neither to the Federation nor to Spanish football. Among other things, because there are actual powers which will prevent my return.”

Rubiales’ unwanted kiss on Hermoso after the team’s victory in the Women’s World Cup sparked condemnation in Spain. Rubiales had been provisionally suspended by global governing body FIFA for 90 days while a disciplinary investigation takes place.

CNN has reached out to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) but did not immediately hear back.

