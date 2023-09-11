Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Bills safety on inactive list for opener against New York Jets

By Aimee Lewis, CNN
Published 7:08 PM EDT, Mon September 11, 2023
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey looks for space to run the ball in the second half of a 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10 in Pennsylvania.
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst tries to stiff arm Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was all for naught as the Falcons won the game 24-10.
Dale Zanine/USA Today Network/Reuters
Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers pulls in a touchdown past Denver Broncos CB Damarri Mathis in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. The score would be important as the Raiders edged the home side, 17-16.
Ron Chenoy/USA Today Network/Reuters
It was a rough day for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as they got trounced by the Cleveland Browns 24-3. The highest paid quarterback in the league had a tough start to the season, throwing 14-for-31 for 82 yards and being crushed here by Browns safety Grant Delpit.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Los Angeles Chargers kicker JK Scott punts the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers would lose 36-34 to the Dolphins.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Network/Reuters
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of a 20-17 win against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver/punt returner Zay Flowers catches a deep pass in the first quarter during the Houston Texans. Baltimore fans had plenty of action to cheer as their team thoroughly handled the Texans 25-9.
Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. It was to be one of the only highlights for the home fans as the Niners won 30-7.
Matt Freed/AP
It was a rough start to the year for the Kansas City Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes as they were shocked by the Detroit Lions 21-20 in Missouri. Still, many are predicting the Chiefs will repeat this year.
Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Network/Reuters
CNN  — 

Damar Hamlin will not play in the Buffalo Bills’ opening game of the NFL season in a Monday Night Football contest against the New York Jets after being placed on the inactive list.

Hamlin was fully cleared to resume football activities in April after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals in January.

By August, the 25-year-old was a full participant in preseason games and performed well – making three tackles in limited playing time, including a fourth-down tackle to force a turnover on downs, in the team’s first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Hamlin (3) featured in the Bills' preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Gregory Fisher/USA Today/Reuters

But the Bills safety was named as a healthy scratch on the inactive list for Monday night’s game against Aaron Rodgers’ Jets. As a backup safety and special teams player, it’s not a surprise that he will not play in New Jersey.

Hamlin collapsed in January after making a tackle and taking a shot to the head and chest area. Medical professionals performed CPR on Hamlin when he lost his pulse and he needed to be revived through resuscitation and defibrillation. He was on a ventilator for days and spent more than a week in a Cincinnati hospital.

It was later determined that Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was caused by commotio cordis, which can occur when severe trauma to the chest disrupts the heart’s electrical charge and causes dangerous fibrillations (or abnormal heartbeats).

Hamlin looks on during a preseason game against the Chicago Bears on August 26.
Melissa Tamez/AP

“I died on national TV in front of the whole world,” Hamlin said in April in his first session with reporters since the incident.

He has since reached several milestones on his return to the NFL, including participating in full practice in June before donning pads again in July.

CNN’s Kevin Dotson and Hannah Brewitt contributed to reporting.

