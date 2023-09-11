CNN —

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, making his debut with the New York Jets, was carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury on just his fourth play in the team’s NFL game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

The injury occurred during the team’s first drive in the first quarter when Rodgers was sacked by Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd.

The four-time Most Valuable Player hobbled up for a few moments before going back down to the ground. He was attended to by the Jets’ medical staff before being helped off the field at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

After being looked at in the blue medical tent on the sidelines, the 39-year-old was taken to the locker room on a cart.

According to the Jets, Rodgers will miss the rest of the game. But, “His x-rays were negative,” the team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Backup quarterback Zach Wilson entered the game for the injured Rodgers.

Before being traded in the offseason, Rodgers had spent the first 18 seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, where he led the team to a 31-25 victory in Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

Rodgers won MVP awards in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021 while setting numerous records for his accuracy and deadliness over the years.