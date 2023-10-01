CNN —

At least six people were killed and four injured in a fire that broke out early on Sunday morning at a nightclub in Murcia, Spain, the city council said.

The injured are two women, aged 22 and 25, and two men, aged 41 and 45, who were all taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation, the Murcia emergency services website said.

“Worried and dismayed by the news coming from there (Murcia). The emergency services continue working,” the President of the Murcia region posted on X, previously known as Twitter.

At the time of the incident, emergency services were dispatched, with local firefighters requesting the intervention of the helicopter from the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies, the emergency services said, adding later that ground resources were sufficient to put out the fire.

“The General Director of Security and Emergencies, Ricardo Villalba, is on-site coordinating with the Murcia City Council the necessary means to manage this tragedy,” the emergency services said.

“The Vice President and Minister of the Interior, Emergencies and Territorial Planning, Jose Ángel Antelo, is expected to arrive at the site,” they added.

An information area for relatives of the victims was set up in the nearby Palacio de los Deportes, where a team of psychologists will be tasked to provide assistance.

