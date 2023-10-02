CNN —

This year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been won by Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their work on mRNA vaccines against Covid-19, the Nobel Assembly at Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet announced Monday.

Karikó and Weissman published their results in a 2005 paper that received little attention at the time, the Nobel Prize committee said, but later laid the foundation for critically important developments that served humanity during the Covid pandemic.

