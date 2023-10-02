A picture taken on December 10, 2018 shows a bust of the Nobel Prize founder, Alfred Nobel displayed at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden, before the Nobel Prize Award ceremony 2018.
This year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been won by Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their work on mRNA vaccines against Covid-19, the Nobel Assembly at Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet announced Monday.

Karikó and Weissman published their results in a 2005 paper that received little attention at the time, the Nobel Prize committee said, but later laid the foundation for critically important developments that served humanity during the Covid pandemic.

