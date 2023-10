Paris CNN —

A teacher was killed Friday and several people injured in a knife attack at a public school in Arras, northern France, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

The attack occurred in the Gambetta High School at around 11 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET) Friday, BFMTV said.

According to a post on X from French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, the attacker was detained by police.

According to BFMTV, the suspect cried “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.