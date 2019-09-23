Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie arrive in Cape Town for first leg of their Africa tour

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meet well-wishers during a visit to The Justice Desk. Source: Getty Images.

Visiting a project that provides self-defense classes and female empowerment training to girls and young women on the first day of a royal visit to South Africa, Prince Harry says it is time to rethink what masculinity means.

"Touching on what your president said last week: No man is born to cause harm to women. This is learned behavior and a cycle that needs to be broken," the Prince told a cheering crowd outside Nyanga Methodist Church in Cape Town.

Now it's about redefining masculinity. It's about creating your own footprint for your children to follow in so that you can make a positive change for the future."

Beaming from ear to ear, Harry thanked the crowds of well-wishers who had gathered in Nyanga township to welcome him and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

"I wanted to ensure that our first visit as a family, with my wife by my side, focused on the significant challenges facing millions of South Africans, while acknowledging the hope that we feel so strongly," he told the crowd.

Harry said the couple was "incredibly grateful" to have the chance to listen and learn about "the issues that define your daily lives in these communities."

"That's what this is -- a community. A community where men and women have a vital role to play."