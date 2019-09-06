One of the first things Mugabe when he became prime minister in 1980 was to impose a 10-year ban on any Zimbabwean land reform or distribution of farmland.

Under British rule, the best farm land had been reserved for the white population, with blacks working on the farms.

The 1992 Land Acquisition Act allowed Mugabe to force rich white farmers to give up their property and redistribute it to poor and landless blacks. A year later, he threatened to expel white landowners who objected to the rules.

In 2000, Mugabe spearheaded the “Fast Track Land Reform,” which led to the redistribution of nearly 23 million acres of land, with more than 4,000 commercial farmers – mostly white -- forced off their land almost overnight.

No compensation was paid to those land owners.

Mugabe said the reforms were needed to compensate blacks for years of colonial abuse. But his critics say that the land was handed out to his political allies and supporters, many of whom had little to no farming experience.

In the 2001-2002 fiscal year, the country’s total agricultural output had dropped by 60%.

And in 2016, Zimbabwe suffered through a countrwide food shortage, exasperated by severe drought and tough weather conditions.

The economic collapse has seen more than 3.1 million Zimbabweans leave the country.

Just months before Mugabe was ousted by his own military in 2017, he had threatened a new round of land seizures from Zimbabwe’s white farmers.