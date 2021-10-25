UN "deeply concerned about reports of an ongoing coup" in Sudan

“I am deeply concerned about reports of an ongoing coup and attempts to undermine Sudan’s political transition,” the United Nation’s Special Representative in the country, Volker Perthes, said in a statement on Monday.

Perthes added that the “reported detentions of the Prime Minister, government officials, and politicians are unacceptable."

He called for the “security forces to immediately release those who have been unlawfully detained or placed under house arrest.”

“It is the responsibility of these forces to ensure the security and wellbeing of people in their custody," Perthes added.

The Special Representative for Sudan also asked all parties to “exercise utmost restraint” and called for them to “return to dialogue” in order to “restore the constitutional order.”

His statement was tweeted by the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission Sudan in English and in Arabic on Monday.