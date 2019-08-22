Wildfires rage in the Amazon
The Amazon is burning because the world eats so much meat
While the wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest may constitute an "international crisis," they are hardly an accident.
The vast majority of the fires have been set by loggers and ranchers to clear land for cattle. The practice is on the rise, encouraged by Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's populist pro-business president, who is backed by the country's so-called "beef caucus."
While this may be business as usual for Brazil's beef farmers, the rest of the world is looking on in horror.
So, for those wondering how they could help save the rainforest, known as "the planet's lungs" for producing about 20% of the world's oxygen, the answer may be simple. Eat less meat.
It's an idea that Finland has already floated. On Friday, the Nordic country's finance minister called for the European Union to "urgently review the possibility of banning Brazilian beef imports" over the Amazon fires.
How much meat Brazil exports: Brazil is the world's largest exporter of beef, providing close to 20% of the total global exports, according the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) — a figure that could rise in the coming years.
Last year the country shipped 1.64 million tonnes of beef — the highest volume in history — generating $6.57 billion in revenue, according to the Brazilian Beef Exporters Association (Abiec), an association of more than 30 Brazilian meat-packing companies.
Paris mayor calls Amazon fires a "crime against humanity"
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a statement Friday the Amazon rainforest "is being burnt because of the irresponsible behaviour of a small number of international politicians and corporate executives."
She called for an "urgent international meeting" to address the fires and "to take all the measures, actions and sanctions necessary to stop this humanitarian disaster."
Read Hidalgo's full statement:
“The lungs of our shared planet are on fire. The Amazon rainforest is one of the most important common goods of humanity, and it is being burnt because of the irresponsible behaviour of a small number of international politicians and corporate executives.
The greed of these so-called leaders will impact all of humanity by accelerating the global climate crisis. Inevitably it will be those that benefit least from the proceeds of this illegal activity that will bear the greatest impact of our rapidly heating world. This includes the direct threat posed to indigenous communities in the Amazon Basin, as well as the elderly, vulnerable and youngest citizens of the world’s cities who will suffer most from climate related disasters in the years ahead.
Fires burning in the Amazon are a crime against humanity and those responsible must be held accountable. Judges in jurisdictions around the world must be empowered to bring anyone found guilty of destroying the common goods of humanity to justice. That includes those political leaders whose inaction or neglect allows a culture of environmental degradation to flourish.
As mayors of more than 50 of the world’s leading cities prepare to gather in Copenhagen for the C40 World Mayors Summit in October, I will be sure to work on it with my fellow city leaders.
Just as the international community is quick to respond in the aftermath of humanitarian disasters, from earthquakes to outbreaks of deadly viruses, there must be a similar mobilisation of resources to protect the Amazon. I am calling for an urgent international meeting, under the aegis of the UN, to take all the measures, actions and sanctions necessary to stop this humanitarian disaster. The human body cannot survive without healthy lungs, and our shared planet is no different. For climate justice; for the most vulnerable members of our societies; for the future we want, we must act now.”
Here's how many fires are burning in the Amazon
Fires are raging in the Amazon right now.
And the peak of the dry season is still to come in September, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.
Here's a look at the fires in the Amazon:
The number of fires in Brazil are 80% higher than 2018
Brazil's space research center (INPE) said this week that the number of fires in Brazil are 80% higher than last year. More than half are in the Amazon region, spelling disaster for the local environment and ecology.
And 99% percent of the fires result from human actions "either on purpose or by accident," Alberto Setzer, a senior scientist at INPE, said. The burning can range from a small-scale agricultural practice, to new deforestation for a mechanized and modern agribusiness project, Setzer told CNN by email.
Brazil is considering deploying troops to fight fires
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is considering sending army troops to help combat the fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, he told reporters this morning.
"That’s the tendency, we will figure it out this morning," he said when asked whether he would deploy military troops through an executive action.
Executive action to deploy troops is only available when traditional public safety measures have been depleted, according to guidelines from the Ministry of Defense.
Two states in the Amazon have already declared state of emergency: Acre and Amazonas.
In July, the Amazon just had clouds. Now it's choked with smoke.
New satellite images of the Amazon from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show how much smoke is in the air above the rainforest.
An image from July 28, 2019 shows just clouds in the skies above the rainforest, while an image from yesterday now shows smoke in the air.
July 28:
Aug. 22
Amazon fires are an "international crisis," British prime minister says
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the fires in the Amazon rainforest are “not only heartbreaking, they are an international crisis."
“We stand ready to provide whatever help we can to bring them under control and help protect one of Earth’s greatest wonders,” Johnson added.
Read his tweet: