Russia's war in Ukraine

Americans kidnapped in Mexico

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies

2 Americans dead, 2 found alive in Mexico kidnapping

By Adrienne Vogt, Mike Hayes and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 1:08 p.m. ET, March 7, 2023
1 min ago

Kidnapped Americans got lost while trying to find their way to the doctor's office, friend says

From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado 

Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee, 33, who drove to Mexico with Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric Williams got lost while trying to locate the medical clinic they were heading to, Washington McGee’s close friend who did not want to be identified told CNN. 

According to Washington McGee’s friend, the group of friends got lost and reached out to the doctor’s office for directions on Friday but were struggling to communicate with the doctor’s office because they had poor cellphone signal.

The friend said she reached out to the doctor’s office on Saturday for more information after she became concerned.

“When I reached out to the doctor’s office they told me that Latavia had reached out to them to ask them for directions because she was lost," the friend said. "They sent me a screenshot of the messages and they said they sent her the address and asked her if she was using a GPS.”

She also said that the office employee she spoke with told her that Washington McGee also messaged the doctor’s office from her friend’s phone, but the office employee didn’t notice the message until a few hours later.

9 min ago

Surviving Americans have returned to the United States

From CNN’s Josh Campbell 

The two surviving American citizens kidnapped in Mexico are now in the care of the FBI and have returned to the United States, an official familiar with the investigation tells CNN.

The two will receive medical treatment and observations at a hospital in Texas, the source added.

The bodies of the two people who were killed will be examined by Mexican authorities before the remains are turned over to the US government, a source said.

1 hr ago

Justice Department working closely with State Department on kidnapped Americans

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz

The Justice Department is "working closely" with the US State Department on the kidnapping of four Americans in northeastern Mexico last week, according to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Garland said Tuesday that he has been briefed with the FBI "and senior department officials are working closely with our counterparts at the State Department.”

Two of the four kidnapped Americans were found dead and two were found alive, Mexican officials said Tuesday. A US official familiar with the case previously told CNN that investigators believe a Mexican cartel likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers and that the Americans are believed to have been targeted by mistake.

“During this difficult time, I want to offer my deepest sympathies to the families of the Americans who were attacked and kidnapped," Garland said.
57 min ago

Bodies of dead kidnapped Americans to be examined in Mexico before being repatriated to US, source says

From CNN’s Josh Campbell

The bodies of two American citizens killed in an attack by suspected Mexican cartel members will be examined by Mexican authorities prior to their remains being turned over to the US government, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN. 

After a coroner in Mexico completes a forensic examination to determine the cause of death, the remains are expected to be promptly repatriated back to the United States, the source said.

Two of the four Americans kidnapped in the border city of Matamoros were found alive, with one severely injured, according to a US official familiar with the ongoing investigation.

59 min ago

White House says it will work closely with Mexico on kidnapping case of 4 Americans

From CNN's Betsy Klein

US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks during the daily press briefing in Washington, DC, on March 2.
US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks during the daily press briefing in Washington, DC, on March 2. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden's administration will work closely with the Mexican government to ensure justice is served after four US citizens were kidnapped, with two found dead and two found alive on Tuesday.

John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, told reporters Tuesday that the US is “still working with Mexican officials to learn more and to have all four victims returned to the United States.”

CNN previously reported the group of friends traveled from South Carolina so one of them — a mother of six — could undergo a medical procedure across the border, per two family members. They were “placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men” in the border city of Matamoros on Friday, according to the FBI. Investigators believe a Mexican cartel likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers, a US official said.

He expressed “our deepest condolences” to the friends and families of those killed, but declined to comment further. 

Kirby thanked the US Justice Department, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Homeland Security for “their swift response to this dreadful incident and for their continued collaboration with Mexican authorities.” 

“Attacks on US citizens are unacceptable, no matter where or under what circumstances they occur. And we're going to work closely with the Mexican government to ensure that justice is done in this case. Right now, our immediate concerns are the safe return of our citizens, the health and the well-being of those who survived his attack,” Kirby said. 
1 hr 46 min ago

Mother of 6 drove to Mexico for cosmetic surgery, her friend tells CNN

From CNN's Caroll Alvarado 

The missing Americans' van at the scene where they were last seen. Video shows the four being loaded into the back of a pickup truck. Their current whereabouts are unknown.
The missing Americans' van at the scene where they were last seen. Video shows the four being loaded into the back of a pickup truck. Their current whereabouts are unknown. (From Twitter)

Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee, 33, drove to Mexico with Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric Williams, a close friend of Washington McGee who did not want to be identified told CNN. 

Washington McGee was heading to Matamoros, Mexico, for cosmetic surgery that was scheduled to take place on Friday, her friend said.

The group booked a hotel in Brownsville, Texas, and planned to drive into Matamoros for the surgery, according to the friend. 

She last heard from Washington McGee on Friday morning when she sent her a video message letting her know she had made it to Mexico.

But Washington McGee's family and friends became concerned on Saturday when they didn't hear from the group.

"Her other cousin, who previously went with her to Matamoros for the first procedure, made a post asking if anyone's heard from her,” Washington McGee’s friend told CNN.

She told CNN that when she spoke to Washington McGee's cousin, she became increasingly concerned when the cousin told her that the doctor's office had reached out to her asking about Washington McGee because she never made it to the surgery.

"We've been calling all of their phones and it's just going to voicemail. I called her mom too and she told me she hasn't been able to contact them either. That's when I knew something was wrong,” said the friend.

The group, which Washington McGee’s friend said are all from or near the Myrtle Beach area, drove from South Carolina to Brownsville and then into Matamoros.

Washington is the mother of six children ranging from ages 5 to 18, her friend added.

2 hr 18 min ago

Mexican officials set to address kidnapping in news conferences

From CNN's Jennifer Z. Deaton

At least two press conferences are now expected in Mexico after four missing Americans were found — two dead and two alive.

  • The governor of Tamaulipas, Américo Villarreal Anaya, is scheduled to give a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET (10:30 a.m local time) in Ciudad Victoria, the capital of Tamaulipas state.  
  • Mexico’s Public Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez also said there would be a news conference at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local time) in Mexico City.
2 hr 29 min ago

Americans were located at clinic in Mexico, US official says

From CNN’s Josh Campbell

The four Americans who authorities say were kidnapped in Mexico were located at what appears to be a medical clinic in the border city of Matamoros, a US official familiar with the ongoing investigation told CNN.

Two of the kidnapping victims were found alive, and two of them were found dead.

One of the two survivors is severely injured, a US official familiar with the ongoing investigation told CNN.

2 hr 13 min ago

Group likely mistaken for drug smugglers, US official says

Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee, 33, drove to Mexico with Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and their friend Eric Williams for the procedure, but she never made it to her doctor’s appointment on Friday, her mother Barbara Burgess told CNN.

On Sunday, Burgess said she was informed by the FBI that her daughter had been kidnapped and was in danger. “They said, if she calls me, to call them,” she said.

The group was fired upon by unidentified gunman and “placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” according to the FBI.

An innocent Mexican bystander was also killed in the encounter, US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said.

Investigators believe the Americans were targeted by a Mexican cartel that likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers, a US official familiar with the ongoing investigation tells CNN.