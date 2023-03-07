Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee, 33, who drove to Mexico with Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric Williams got lost while trying to locate the medical clinic they were heading to, Washington McGee’s close friend who did not want to be identified told CNN.

According to Washington McGee’s friend, the group of friends got lost and reached out to the doctor’s office for directions on Friday but were struggling to communicate with the doctor’s office because they had poor cellphone signal.

The friend said she reached out to the doctor’s office on Saturday for more information after she became concerned.

“When I reached out to the doctor’s office they told me that Latavia had reached out to them to ask them for directions because she was lost," the friend said. "They sent me a screenshot of the messages and they said they sent her the address and asked her if she was using a GPS.”

She also said that the office employee she spoke with told her that Washington McGee also messaged the doctor’s office from her friend’s phone, but the office employee didn’t notice the message until a few hours later.