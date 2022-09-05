Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a statement in Ottawa, Ontario, on September 5. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press/AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Sunday’s stabbing attacks that killed 10 and injured 18 “shocking and heartbreaking” and said the federal government will be there for the people of James Smith Cree Nation.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of all Canadians are with those who've lost loved ones, and with those who are injured. This kind of violence or any kind of violence has no place in our country,” Trudeau said in a press conference Monday.

Trudeau said he is monitoring the situation closely and urged everyone to follow updates from the authorities.

“The priority is keeping you and your loved ones safe,” he said.

Trudeau said he has been in touch with the James Smith Cree Nation leadership and told them that the federal government “will be there with the resources necessary right now in this time of crisis,” and will also be a support in the weeks and months and years to come."

He added that in addition to lowering the Peace Tower flag to half-mast, the flags of all federal buildings will also be lowered.

“Sadly, over these past years, tragedies like these have become all too commonplace. Saskatchewanians and Canadians will do what we always do in times of difficulty and anguish – we’ll be there for each other, be there for our neighbors, lean on each other, help grieve and help heal. We will continue to do that, and all Canadians will be with you in this difficult time.”

