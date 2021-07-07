World
Haiti's president assassinated

Tropical Storm Elsa

What's moving markets today

Haiti's president assassinated

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Nick Thompson, CNN

Updated 11:01 a.m. ET, July 7, 2021
28 min ago

Acting Haitian prime minister declares “state of siege” following president's assassination

From Etant Dupain, Melissa Bell and Stephanie Halasz

Haiti’s Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph has declared a “state of siege” in Haiti in a message to the nation, saying he did not want the nation to “plunge into chaos” following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on Wednesday. 

Joseph said the decision to declare a “state of siege” was made at an extraordinary council of ministers meeting Wednesday morning.  

Under Haitian law, there are three levels of emergency, starting with a “state of emergency,” followed by a “state of siege”, and finally the highest level of emergency, which is a “state of war.” 

A state of siege means that all borders are closed as well as martial law temporarily imposed, with Haiti’s military and the Haiti National Police (HNP) empowered to enforce the law.   

Joseph in the on-camera statement appealed to citizens to stay calm. He also vowed to bring to justice those involved in the president’s assassination.

“I call on everyone to stay calm and I am very sorry to report to you the death of the president. Me and all the ministers have been working since the news broke and we want to assure you we will bring the killers of the president to justice. Please stay calm and let the authorities do their work. We don’t want the country to plunge into chaos. This is a very sad day for our nation and for our people,” Joseph said.

40 min ago

"Assassinations have no place in a democracy," regional forum leader says

From CNN's Claudia Rebaza and Martin Goillandeau

People walk past military vehicles blocking the entrance to Petion Ville, the neighborhood where the late Haitian President Jovenel Moise lived in Port-au-Prince on Wednesday.
The Organization of American States (OAS) General Secretariat has issued a statement condemning the assassination of the Haitian president. 

“We condemn in the strongest terms the criminal act that occurred this morning, the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. This attack is an affront against the entire community of democratic nations represented at the OAS. We deplore this attempt to undermine the institutional stability of the country with the utmost vehemence,” the statement read. 

“We reject this reprehensible act. Disagreement and dissent are part of a vigorous and mature system of governance. Political assassinations have no place in a democracy. We call for an end to an irresponsible policy that risks undermining democratic gains and the future of the country. Our deepest regrets and solidarity to the Haitian people in this difficult moment.” 

46 min ago

The official who would normally take over from the president recently died of Covid-19

From CNN's Caitlin Hu

In the wake of the Haitian president's assassination, one of the big questions is who will succeed him. But the answer isn't immediately clear, according to Jean Wilner Morin, the president of the national association of Haitian judges.

He told CNN that the line of presidential succession in the country was now murky because normally the president of the Supreme Court would normally be called upon to fill the void, but he recently died after contracting Covid-19. René Sylvestre's funeral was due to have been held Wednesday. It is not yet known whether the service will proceed.

For the acting prime minister Claude Joseph to formally replace the president, he would have to be approved by Haiti’s parliament, said Morin. But without recent elections, the parliament is effectively defunct and "therefore constitutionally, he cannot replace the president of the republic."

Morin said there is one other precedent dating back to 2015, when the president of the National Assembly stepped up to fill the leadership vacuum. But again, currently there is no official in that role either. However, with a third of the Senate still in place, Morin suggests that perhaps officials will look at whether Senate leader Joseph Lambert might be an option.

This post has been updated.

47 min ago

Haiti’s international airport closed after assassination of president, ambassador says

From Jessica Hasbún and Tatiana Arias

A police vehicle is parked outside Toussaint Louverture International Airport on June 26, 2020 in Port-au-prince, Haiti. 
Haiti’s international airport has been closed following the killing of President Jovenel Moise, the country's ambassador to the Dominican Republic said Wednesday.

Without providing any further details, Smith Augustin told CNN in a WhatsApp message that the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in the country’s capital, Port-au-Prince, had been closed.

1 hr 1 min ago

Here's what you need to know about the backdrop to Moise's assassination

By Caitlin Hu

In this Feb. 7, 2020 file photo, Haitian President Jovenel Moise arrives for an interview at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
The assassination of President Jovenel Moise deepens a crisis that Haiti currently faces on a number of fronts. Here's what you need to know.

  • The attack comes amid a backdrop of political instability, with many key roles in the country’s government already empty and the parliament effectively defunct. The country’s opposition movement has long called for Moise to resign. Moise had just named a new prime minister, neurosurgeon Ariel Henry, on July 5. However, it is his predecessor -- acting prime minister Claude Joseph — who has assumed control of the country in the wake of the president’s death.

  • Criminal violence escalated in capital city Port-au-Prince in the month of June, including attacks on police and arson of civilian homes. More than 10,000 people have fled to temporary shelters. The country was also rocked by a wave of kidnappings earlier this year.

  • Covid-19 is also on the rise in Haiti, with its highest death toll yet reported in June. Pan American Health Organization Director Carissa F. Etienne last month called on the international community to “urgently” assist the country in combating the virus.

  • Haiti is heading toward elections and a controversial constitutional referendum this fall. The referendum had been championed by Moise as an opportunity to strengthen the Haitian presidency.

1 hr 50 min ago

Increased security presence in Haitian president's neighborhood this morning

From CNN's Rebecca Wright

Photos from the Perlerin, Petion Ville neighborhood where the Haitian president's private residence is located show an increased security presence on Wednesday.

Soldiers dressed in full camouflage uniform and protective gear could be seen patrolling the area following Jovenel Moise's assassination.

Soldiers patrol the Petion Ville neighborhood of Port-au-Prince on Wednesday.
Military vehicles block the entrance to Petion Ville in Port-au-Prince on Wednesday.
2 hr 17 min ago

Leaders react to news of Moise's killing

From CNN's Tatiana Arias, Claudia Rebaza, Sharon Braithwaite and Lauren Said-Moorhouse

Global leaders denounced the assassination of Jovenel Moise and expressed solidarity with the people of Haiti on Wednesday.

“We reject the vile assassination of the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise. It is a cowardly and barbaric act against the entire Haitian people. Our solidarity with the sister nation and the family of a great friend of Colombia”, Colombian President Ivan Duque Duque said in a statement. "We support institutions and democracy, and we ask the Organization of American States (OAS) for an urgent mission to protect the democratic order."

"Spain strongly condemns the assassination of the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise. Our condolences to his family and our solidarity with the Haitian people," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted. "We call for the unity of the political forces to find a way out of the serious crisis that the country experiences."

His UK counterpart, Boris Johnson, also expressed his shock at the "abhorrent act" and called for calm.

2 hr 35 min ago

US Embassy in Haiti closed following attack

From CNN's Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Jennifer Hansler

In this April 29, 2019 file photo, Haitian security personnel guard outside the US Embassy in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince.
The US Embassy said in a security alert on its website that it would restrict "direct-hire US citizen" staff to embassy compounds in Port-au-Prince "until further notice" and that it would be closed Wednesday as a result of the "ongoing security situation."

It asked for people to avoid unnecessary travel in the area at this time.

The travel advisory level for Haiti was already at the highest level – Level 4: Do Not Travel – “due to  kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and COVID-19,” according to the State Department.

This post has been updated.

2 hr 54 min ago

White House press secretary calls assassination of Haitian president a "horrific crime"

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki called the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise a "horrific crime" and pledged that the Biden administration will stand with the people of Haiti.

"It's a horrific crime, and we're so sorry for the loss that they are all suffering and going through as many of them are waking up this morning and hearing this news. And we stand ready and stand by them to provide any assistance that's needed," Psaki said on CNN's "New Day."

"We're still gathering details, we're still gathering specifics. And of course, our embassy and State Department will be in close touch," she said.

"It's a tragedy," Psaki said. "We stand with them, and it's important the people of Haiti know that." 

Watch: