Haiti's president assassinated

Tropical Storm Elsa

What's moving markets today

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Nick Thompson, CNN

Updated 12:33 p.m. ET, July 7, 2021
1 min ago

'My battle against corruption is a battle without mercy,' Moise told CNN last year

From CNN's Caitlin Hu

To mark the ten-year anniversary of the 2010 earthquake that devastated Haiti, CNN's Caitlin Hu last year interviewed Moise about the future of his presidency amid corruption allegations.

Here's a look back at what he had to say in 2020:

On the image of Haiti in the world today:

“I will tell you the truth: The image that we have today of Haiti, there are countries that discourage their citizens from coming to Haiti due to political trouble and turbulence…I know we need unity, solidarity, to learn to live together. That solidarity that we had in the wake of the (2010) earthquake, we need that solidarity with actors in the country to put the country on the path toward change, toward economic growth.

“(My administration) has seen that the State is not in service to the people. It was a revelation. I am working myself as head of state to put the country to the service of the people. How to do that? We have to rethink the very architecture of the state project.” 

“We have to reform the state, even transform the state. In reforming the state, we will construct a new nation for all.”

On corruption in the country (which the opposition accused Moise of allowing to flourish):

“It has not been easy for my presidency, because as you know there is a system: The state has been taken hostage, the state has been captured. The state has been captured by corrupt oligarchs …and they use what I would call subterfuges to make people believe in them and to control public opinion. This corruption problem, there are many cases here.

“I will stay my course, my battle against corruption is a battle without mercy, it is a battle to liberate the state from the laws of a few corrupt oligarchs to put the state to the service of the Haitian people, to make the state work for the wellbeing of the people and it’s toward that end that we have made reforms that will bring us all the growth that we want. But this cannot be done without political stability."

Responding to critics calling for him to resign:

“We are going to work to change the constitution and have legislative and local elections. Under the protection of the new constitution, Haiti will finally begin to live. There is no choice but to work together, in solidarity -- it is an obligation to unite around this goal.” 

On the gutting of parliament:

“This is a serious situation, but one we have known in the previous three decades. Between 1990 and 1999, we had a similar situation under president René Préval, and we spent more than a year without a parliament in this country. And then in 2015, I believe under President Martelly, we spent 12 months, perhaps even 15 months, without parliament. So this isn’t a completely unprecedented situation. 

“The country will continue to live without a parliament. We will continue to direct the country.”

On whether he would accept to be evacuated from the country, in the case of another earthquake:

"Ah no. Never."

38 min ago

Haiti's growing humanitarian crisis

From CNN's Ivana Kottasova

Marie Rose Emile watches over her 6-month-old grandson Jonise as he is treated for malnutrition at the Hospital of Immaculate Conception, in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Wednesday, May 26. 
Marie Rose Emile watches over her 6-month-old grandson Jonise as he is treated for malnutrition at the Hospital of Immaculate Conception, in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Wednesday, May 26.  Joseph Odelyn/AP

Haiti political crisis will only deepen in the wake of the president's assassination, but the impoverish Caribbean nation is also facing a dire economic situation.

Haiti's economy had been contracting even before the pandemic, and shrunk a further 3.8% in 2020. About 60% of the population is now living in poverty, according to the World Bank.

UNICEF, the United Nations' children's agency, said in May that severe acute childhood malnutrition was expected to more than double this year as the country grapples with rising violence, the pandemic, and a lack of access to essential services.

The agency warned that more than 86,000 children under five could be affected -- more than double when compared with the previous year.

Jean Gough, UNICEF Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, said in May that she was "saddened to see so many children suffering" after a weeklong visit. "Without additional, urgent funding in the next few weeks, the life-saving treatment we are providing against malnutrition will be discontinued and some children will be at risk of dying," she added.

UNICEF also said acute malnutrition, which is somewhat less dangerous than severe acute malnutrition, had increased 61% over the last year.

An estimated 217,000 children under the age of five could suffer from acute malnutrition this year compared to 134,000 during the same period in 2020, according to the United Nations' children's agency.

50 min ago

US chief joins chorus of world leaders and organizations denouncing Moise's killing

From CNN Senior Correspondent Richard Roth, Karol Suarez, Stefano Pozzebon, Pierre Bairin, Tatiana Arias and Sharif Paget

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemns “in the strongest terms” the assassination of the Haitian president, his spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

Guterres is the latest to voice their concern at the assassination and escalating political uncertainty in Haiti.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador said he was "sending a hug to the people of Haiti" during a Wednesday press briefing. He recalled Moise attending his own inauguration and said Mexico was about to send 150,000 vaccine doses to the country as it is "very much in need of international help."

His Chilean counterpart, Sebastian Piñera, declared the assassination "cowardly" and called for "unity and peace to strengthen democracy and find a way out of the serious crisis that Haiti is going through.” 

France's Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian echoed the sentiments of other politicians, before adding, "All light must be shed on this crime which takes place in a very degraded political and security climate. I invite all actors in Haitian political life to calm and restraint."

The Inter-American Commission of Human Rights expressed its "consternation and condolences" in the face of "the brutal assassination" of President Moise, Tania Reneaum, IACHR's executive secretary said during a press conference in Washington, DC.

Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also shared his shock at Moise's "tragic" passing and expressed his "deepest condolences."

1 hr 19 min ago

Biden calls Haitian president's assassination "very worrisome"

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Joe Biden talks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Wednesday, July 7.
President Joe Biden talks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Wednesday, July 7. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

US President Joe Biden expressed concern over the overnight assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. 

“We need a lot more information -- but it’s -- it’s just -- it’s been very worrisome about the state of Haiti,” he told reporters before departing on a visit to Illinois. 

In a statement released by the White House, Biden also condemned the killing as a "heinous act."

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the attack on First Lady Martine Moïse of Haiti. We condemn this heinous act, and I am sending my sincere wishes for First Lady Moïse’s recovery,” the statement read.

“The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti, and we stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti.”

1 hr 25 min ago

Opposition leader calls for end to "vicious cycle of violence"

From CNN's Caitlin Hu

Haitian economist and anti-corruption activist Emmanuela Douyon, who has emerged as one of the leading voices of the country’s opposition movement, told CNN she was "shocked" by news of Jovenel Moise's assassination.

Douyon said the attack showed "the extent to which violence reigns in Haiti."

Justice must be served. We, the Haitian people, must stop the current political crisis and end the vicious cycle of violence," she added.
1 hr 26 min ago

"Highly trained and heavily armed group" killed Haiti's president, acting prime minister says

From CNN's Caitlin Hu

A vehicle leaves the entrance to the residence of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Wednesday.
A vehicle leaves the entrance to the residence of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Wednesday. Joseph Odelyn/AP

Claude Joseph, Haiti's interim prime minister, has called for calm as details emerge about the circumstances of the attack on Jovenel Moise's residence overnight. In a statement, Joseph blamed the assassination on a "highly trained and heavily armed group."

Here's the full statement:

"It is with deep sorrow that the Government of Haiti can confirm that President Moise has been assassinated. The attack occurred at the Presidential Palace at around 1:00am on July 7th. Although details are still emerging, at this time it can be confirmed that this was a highly coordinated attack by a highly trained and heavily armed group. Further details on the situation will be provided as soon as possible and we will ensure that those responsible for this heinous act are swiftly brought to justice. 

"Haiti has lost a true statesman who was committed to progressing our country’s democratic transition and fighting corruption. President Moise believed that Haiti could become a beacon of democracy and worked tirelessly to address serious systemic failures within Haiti, including reform of the constitution. He sought to distance himself from polarized Haitian politics and deliver lasting, meaningful change for the country in the face of powerful forces of resistance. 

"We urge Haitians to show restraint and maintain a peaceful environment over the coming days. We also call on the international community to launch an investigation into the assassination and for the United Nations to hold a Security Council meeting on Haiti as soon as possible. 

"President Moise died in defence of democracy and we have a duty to ensure his legacy is honored. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire nation, and with the family of the President and the First Lady."

2 hr ago

Acting Haitian prime minister declares “state of siege” following president's assassination

From Etant Dupain, Melissa Bell and Stephanie Halasz

Haiti’s Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph has declared a “state of siege” in Haiti in a message to the nation, saying he did not want the nation to “plunge into chaos” following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on Wednesday. 

Joseph said the decision to declare a “state of siege” was made at an extraordinary council of ministers meeting Wednesday morning.  

Under Haitian law, there are three levels of emergency, starting with a “state of emergency,” followed by a “state of siege”, and finally the highest level of emergency, which is a “state of war.” 

A state of siege means that all borders are closed as well as martial law temporarily imposed, with Haiti’s military and the Haiti National Police (HNP) empowered to enforce the law.   

Joseph in the on-camera statement appealed to citizens to stay calm. He also vowed to bring to justice those involved in the president’s assassination.

“I call on everyone to stay calm and I am very sorry to report to you the death of the president. Me and all the ministers have been working since the news broke and we want to assure you we will bring the killers of the president to justice. Please stay calm and let the authorities do their work. We don’t want the country to plunge into chaos. This is a very sad day for our nation and for our people,” Joseph said.

2 hr 13 min ago

"Assassinations have no place in a democracy," regional forum leader says

From CNN's Claudia Rebaza and Martin Goillandeau

People walk past military vehicles blocking the entrance to Petion Ville, the neighborhood where the late Haitian President Jovenel Moise lived in Port-au-Prince on Wednesday.
People walk past military vehicles blocking the entrance to Petion Ville, the neighborhood where the late Haitian President Jovenel Moise lived in Port-au-Prince on Wednesday. Joseph Odelyn/AP

The Organization of American States (OAS) General Secretariat has issued a statement condemning the assassination of the Haitian president. 

“We condemn in the strongest terms the criminal act that occurred this morning, the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. This attack is an affront against the entire community of democratic nations represented at the OAS. We deplore this attempt to undermine the institutional stability of the country with the utmost vehemence,” the statement read. 

“We reject this reprehensible act. Disagreement and dissent are part of a vigorous and mature system of governance. Political assassinations have no place in a democracy. We call for an end to an irresponsible policy that risks undermining democratic gains and the future of the country. Our deepest regrets and solidarity to the Haitian people in this difficult moment.” 

2 hr 19 min ago

The official who would normally take over from the president recently died of Covid-19

From CNN's Caitlin Hu

In the wake of the Haitian president's assassination, one of the big questions is who will succeed him. But the answer isn't immediately clear, according to Jean Wilner Morin, the president of the national association of Haitian judges.

He told CNN that the line of presidential succession in the country was now murky because normally the president of the Supreme Court would normally be called upon to fill the void, but he recently died after contracting Covid-19. René Sylvestre's funeral was due to have been held Wednesday. It is not yet known whether the service will proceed.

For the acting prime minister Claude Joseph to formally replace the president, he would have to be approved by Haiti’s parliament, said Morin. But without recent elections, the parliament is effectively defunct and "therefore constitutionally, he cannot replace the president of the republic."

Morin said there is one other precedent dating back to 2015, when the president of the National Assembly stepped up to fill the leadership vacuum. But again, currently there is no official in that role either. However, with a third of the Senate still in place, Morin suggests that perhaps officials will look at whether Senate leader Joseph Lambert might be an option.

This post has been updated.