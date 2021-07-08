6 men in custody suspected of assassinating Haiti's president, police say

People stand at the entrance of Ryder Trauma Center where Haitian First Lady Martine Moise was taken for treatment in Miami, on July 7. Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Haiti’s Ambassador to the US Bocchit Edmond said he believes Haiti’s first lady Martine Moise is “now out of danger” and “we will continue to pray for her recovery." While the ambassador told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on "New Day" that he does not have the latest report, he said the first lady is “under good care now.”

“I’m sure she’s now out of danger," he said.

The first lady was flown to Miami on Wednesday and is being treated at a hospital there. She was wounded in the assassination attack early Wednesday morning in Haiti that killed her husband, President Jovenel Moise.

Ambassador Edmond said an investigation is ongoing, and he does not want to speculate on a motive. He did confirm some suspects in the attack were killed or arrested. “Four were killed and two are now in custody. We do hope the National Police will continue to hunt them down because possibly there were more than six,” he said, adding that he wants those involved in the attack brought to justice.

He said the attackers were “foreigners.” However, he said “at the same time, we need to recognize that they also ... had some help, internal help” to be able to get to the president’s residence. “There is no doubt about it, there would be, there was some internal help,” he said.

He said authorities need to “continue with the investigations ... and identify those who financed them, those who paid them to commit this horrible act.”