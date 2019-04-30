Venezuela's uprisingBy Rob Picheta, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
See the moment CNN was taken off the air by the Venezuela government
CNN has been taken off the air in Venezuela by the government.
DirecTV, Net Uno, Intercable, and Telefónica all received orders from Venezuela’s government regulator Conatel to block CNN. CNN en Español was blocked in Venezuela in 2017.
CNN obtained a video that appears to show the exact moment it was taken off the air by the Venezuela government.
Comparing CNN's recording of its broadcast to the viewer's recording, it appears CNN's signal was cut around 11:44 a.m. local time.
That means CNN was taken off the air about one minute after it broadcast a live feed showing Venezuelan military vehicles running over protesters outside the La Carlota military base in Caracas.
Once the signal was cut, a message appeared, in Spanish, on the screen that read, "Program not available due to restrictions from the channel provider," and then directed viewers to a website.
See the moment:
52 injured after clashes in Caracas
From CNN’s Tatiana Arias
Fifty-two people were injured in clashes and taken to a hospital in Caracas, according to Magia Santi, president of Salud Chacao Medical Center.
Of those 52 people taken to the hospital:
- 32 were injured as result of rubber bullets
- One was injured by a firearm and transferred to nearby health center
- 16 suffered traumatic injuries
- Three had respiratory difficulties
Government law enforcement officers visited the hospital to check on the situation and collect information, Santi told CNN.
The US says what's happening in Venezuela isn't a coup. Here's why.
National security adviser John Bolton said the US does not situation is "not a coup" because it sees opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's leader.
President Trump and his administration have recognized Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela since January.
"We see this now as a potentially dispositive moment," US national security adviser says
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
National security adviser John Bolton said the Trump administration sees the clashes in Venezuela "as a potentially dispositive moment in the efforts of the Venezuelan people to regain their freedom."
"This is obviously a very serious situation," Bolton said.
Bolton said President Trump "has been monitoring it minute-by-minute throughout the day as have his advisers."
Bolton stressed the importance of getting "key figures in the (Maduro) regime" to back opposition leader Juan Guaido and "make good on their commitments to achieve the peaceful transfer of power."
Bolton in particular called out the Venezuelan defense minister and chief justice of Venezuela's supreme court.
US national security adviser: Trump wants peaceful transfer of power in Venezuela
National security adviser John Bolton said President Trump wants a peaceful transfer of power in Venezuela.
"We think it is still very important for key figures in the regime who have been talking to the opposition over the last three months to make good on their commitments to achieve the peaceful transfer of power from the Maduro (sic) to interim president Juan Guaido," he said.
He continued:
"Let me say two things to be very clear. Number one, we want as our principal objective, a peaceful transfer of power and I will say again as the president said from the outset, that Nicolás Maduro and those supporting him, particularly those not Venezuelan should know all options are on the table."
Trump tweets: US stands with Venezuelans
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
President Trump just tweeted his support for the Venezuelan people.
The President added that he is “monitoring the situation in Venezuela very closely.”
Read his tweet:
Video shows military vehicles plowing into protesters
From CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton
Military vehicles appeared to plow into opposition protesters in Caracas, as seen on live agency video from the ground.
The opposition protesters appeared to be throwing objects at the vehicles immediately before they drove toward them.
The video shows the vehicles knocking down the protesters.
Warning: The video below contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
These are some of the countries standing with the Venezuelan opposition
Protesters took to the streets today after the leader of Venezuela's opposition declared he was "beginning the final phase of Operation Freedom," promising to bring an end to the government of Nicolás Maduro.
Opposition leader Juan Guaido — who declared himself interim president in January — has been recognized as Venezuela's leader by dozens of other countries.
Here's a look at some of the countries that support Guaido and the opposition:
- Brazil: The country's far-right President, Jair Bolsonaro, tweeted his support for Guaidó and “the freedom of Venezuelans.”
- Colombia President Ivan Duque tweeted Tuesday: “We call on the military and the people of Venezuela to be on the right side of history, rejecting dictatorship and usurpation of Maduro; joining together in search of freedom, democracy and institutional reconstruction headed by @AsambleaVE and the President @jguaido.”
- Ecuador: The country's Foreign Minister José Valencia tweeted: "The Government of Ecuador renews its strong support to President Juan Guaidó in the difficult times that Venezuela is going through. We wish for a peaceful transition without bloodshed. We will support all international efforts in that regard."
- The US: President Trump and his administration have recognized Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela since January.
Meanwhile, Cuban and Russian officials have rejected the opposition. And Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he retains his neutral position on Venezuela.
Opposition leader Juan Guaido is on the move
From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and a group of opposition protestors, including Nicolás Maduro opponent Leopold Lopez, have left the Plaza Altamira in Caracas and are headed west towards the State of Miranda, his spokesperson tells CNN.
Their final destination is unclear.
For the time being, Miraflores, the presidential palace, is not the objective, he said.