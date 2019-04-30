See the moment CNN was taken off the air by the Venezuela government

CNN has been taken off the air in Venezuela by the government.

DirecTV, Net Uno, Intercable, and Telefónica all received orders from Venezuela’s government regulator Conatel to block CNN. CNN en Español was blocked in Venezuela in 2017.

CNN obtained a video that appears to show the exact moment it was taken off the air by the Venezuela government.

Comparing CNN's recording of its broadcast to the viewer's recording, it appears CNN's signal was cut around 11:44 a.m. local time.

That means CNN was taken off the air about one minute after it broadcast a live feed showing Venezuelan military vehicles running over protesters outside the La Carlota military base in Caracas.

Once the signal was cut, a message appeared, in Spanish, on the screen that read, "Program not available due to restrictions from the channel provider," and then directed viewers to a website.

See the moment: