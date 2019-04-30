Venezuelan opposition diplomat Carlos Vecchio said today's actions were only the beginning.

An attempted coup is underway to remove President Nicolás Maduro.

"This is only the beginning," he told reporters. "This is an operation that is developing right now. We will see more events in the hours and the days to come."

Vecchio said today's actions were not as a result of military coup.

"This is a constitutional process led by the Venezuelan people under the leadership of a civilian — the interim president of Venezuela Juan Guaido," he said. "He's calling for the restoration of our Constitution and of course, the restoration of our Democratic system."

Vecchio then had a message for Maduro:

"Venezuela is ready for a change. You must facilitate the transition in our country. You must allow the Venezuelan people to re-establish the Democratic system. The time is now. Venezuela is ready for a change. Nobody is going to stop it."