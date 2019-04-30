Venezuela's uprisingBy Rob Picheta, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Russian officials say Venezuela opposition is attempting to "incite conflict"
From CNN’s Nathan Hodge and Mary Ilyushina
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday condemned Venezuela’s opposition for attempting to “incite conflict” after self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido called for an uprising to topple President Nicolás Maduro.
Read the ministry's statement:
"The radical opposition on Venezuela has once again turned to confrontation with the use of force. Instead of peaceful resolution of political disagreements a course was chosen that is aimed to incite conflict, provoking disruptions of public order, clashes involving the armed forces.
We urge to say no to violence. It’s important to avoid turmoil and bloodshed. Issues that Venezuela is facing right now must be resolved via a responsible process of talks without any preset conditions. Any action must be taken exclusively within the framework of the legal field, in full accordance with the constitution and without any destructive outside interference.
We confirm our principled position supporting political, civilized ways of resolving inner disagreements by the Venezuelans themselves. We appeal to all members on the international society, including the closest neighbors of this country, with an urge to confide their adherence to the UN Charter, norms and principles of the international law, support Venezuela's return onto a path of stable and incremental development through a dialogue that includes all responsible political powers within the country.
We also view the objective reporting on the unfolding situation in Venezuela to be crucial. Media should not multiply fakes, turn into an obedient tool of agenda-driven political powers which are aiming to escalate the tensions in Venezuela."
Opposition diplomat's message to Maduro: "Venezuela is ready for a change. Nobody is going to stop it."
Venezuelan opposition diplomat Carlos Vecchio said today's actions were only the beginning.
An attempted coup is underway to remove President Nicolás Maduro.
"This is only the beginning," he told reporters. "This is an operation that is developing right now. We will see more events in the hours and the days to come."
Vecchio said today's actions were not as a result of military coup.
"This is a constitutional process led by the Venezuelan people under the leadership of a civilian — the interim president of Venezuela Juan Guaido," he said. "He's calling for the restoration of our Constitution and of course, the restoration of our Democratic system."
Vecchio then had a message for Maduro:
"Venezuela is ready for a change. You must facilitate the transition in our country. You must allow the Venezuelan people to re-establish the Democratic system. The time is now. Venezuela is ready for a change. Nobody is going to stop it."
Brazil's president: I support Guaido and the "freedom of Venezuelans"
From CNN’s Claudia Dominguez
Brazil's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, tweeted his support for Guaido and "the freedom of Venezuelans."
"Brazil sympathizes with the suffering Venezuelan people enslaved by a dictator supported by the PT, PSOL and ideologically aligned. We support the freedom of this sister nation to finally live a true democracy," Bolsonaro tweeted.
US secretary of state expected to brief Senate Republicans on Venezuela
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Kylie Atwood
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address Senate Republicans at their weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill today, two Senate GOP aides and a State Department official said.
Senate Republicans are expecting to get the latest on the fluid situation in Venezuela from Pompeo, though the Secretary of State's attendance at the lunch was scheduled before the latest developments in Venezuela.
Russia is watching
From CNN’s Mary Ilyushina and Frederik Pleitgen
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the unfolding situation in Venezuela with his security council, the Kremlin said in a statement today.
“The meeting’s participants paid much attention to the situation in Venezuela in light of the news about an attempted coup,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
A small contingent of Russian military specialists is currently in Venezuela.
The press office of the Russian embassy in Caracas told Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti that the personnel are there to undertake training and maintenance on military hardware, adding that their intervention in the unfolding situation was "out of the question."
What it's like on the streets in Venezuela right now
From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido told a crowd at the Plaza Francia de Altamira in Caracas that he is going to "stand firm."
"Today we are here, and we are going to stand firm here and we are asking the army and the military to join this political fight and the struggle for the Venezuelan people. We are going to stand here together asking and demanding the military to join this demonstration," he said.
Foreign minister to Trump administration: Hands off Venezuela
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said the Trump administration should keep its "hands off Venezuela." This comes in response to US National Security adviser John Bolton’s earlier tweet supporting the opposition.
"The heads of the coup d’état admit their responsibility without scruples. The Trump administration, in its despair, attempts to spark an internal conflict in Venezuela. Venezuela’s democratic institutions guarantee peace in the country. #TrumpHandsOffVenezuela," Arreaza tweeted.
Bolton tweeted that “Venezuela’s military has a choice: embrace democracy, protect civilians and members of the democratically-elected National Assembly, or face more man-made suffering and isolation.”
US embassy in Venezuela warns US citizens to "shelter in place" if they can't get out
The US embassy in Venezuela is warning US citizens in the country to "shelter in place" if they cannot leave, avoid large gatherings and monitor local news for updates on the situation.
Demonstrations, the embassy warns, are happening throughout the country today and may continue in the following days.