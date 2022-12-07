World
By Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury, Melissa Macaya and Seán Federico O'Murchú, CNN

Updated 6:01 p.m. ET, December 7, 2022
38 min ago

What the Constitution of Peru says about the dissolution of Congress

From CNN en Español's Sofía Benavides

President Pedro Castillo announced Wednesday that he would temporarily dissolve Congress, hours before the legislative body met for a motion of censure against the president and approved his dismissal.

But what does the Constitution of Peru say about this? The constitutional text gives the president the power to dissolve Congress — but only in some cases.

Castillo's decision to dissolve Congress was an unconstitutional measure, according to the consensus of constitutional analysts in Peru.

According to Article 134, the president is empowered to dissolve Congress "if it has censured or denied its confidence" in two government ministers -- known as members of the Council of Ministers – something that has not happened in the country.

What did occur is that on Nov. 11, the Peruvian Congress refused to address the procedure known as a "question of confidence" requested by the executive. Days later, Castillo accepted the resignation of the president of the Council of Ministers, Aníbal Torres.

Torres submitted his resignation after the administrators of the Congress, known as the "Mesa directiva," rejected his request to change the circumstances under which a referendum could be called.

Even if the legality of the request was a matter of debate, there was still no second censure or denial of confidence in a government minister, as is required under the Constitution, making Castillo's dissolution bid illegal.

Wednesday's motion of impeachment was the third attempt against Castillo – and the fifth for a sitting president in the last five years.

Lee más aquí. 

1 hr 17 min ago

Colombia calls for dialogue from Peru's political figures to "safeguard democracy"

From CNN en Español's Kiarinna Parisis

The government of Colombia expressed concern about the situation in Peru and said it stood "in solidarity with the brotherly Peruvian people" while calling for political figures to enter into dialogue "to safeguard democracy."

"Colombia condemns any attack against democracy, wherever it comes from, and remembers that democracy requires the recognition of the popular will expressed both in the elections for president and for Congress," the governemnt said in a statement.

Colombia is one of Peru's neighboring countries.

1 hr 32 min ago

Peru swears in new President Dina Boluarte

From CNN’s Claudia Rebaza

Vice President Dina Boluarte gets sworn in as the new President of Peru in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday.
Vice President Dina Boluarte gets sworn in as the new President of Peru in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday. (Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters)

Vice President Dina Boluarte has been sworn in as the new President of Peru after former President Pedro Castillo was impeached earlier on Wednesday.

Boluarte becomes Peru’s first female president and the sixth in under five years in the country.

During her first speech to lawmakers, Boluarte reiterated her criticism of former President Pedro Castillo's actions on Wednesday.

"We had an attempted coup d’etat that did not echo in our democratic institutions and on the streets,” she said.  

Boluarte asked lawmakers for a political truce in order to establish a “unity government” and announced she will call for a wider dialogue in order to govern. 

The new president highlighted her humble beginnings, saying, “I was born in a very small town in Peru with a family that lived with limitations.” 

Boluarte is a lawyer and was born in Chalhuanca, Apurimac. 

1 hr 59 min ago

Brazil following situation in Peru with concern, foreign ministry says

From CNN's Shasta Darlington and Mohammed Tawfeeq

Brazil has said it's following the internal political situation in Peru "with concern," according to a statement released by Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday. 

"The measures adopted today, December 7, by President Pedro Castillo, which are incompatible with the constitutional framework of that country, represent a violation of democracy and the rule of law. It is hoped that the constitutional decision of the Peruvian Congress represents the guarantee of the full functioning of the democratic State in Peru," the statement said. 

"The Brazilian Government expresses its willingness to continue maintaining the solid relations of friendship and cooperation that unite the two countries and wishes President Dina Boluarte success in her mission as Head of the Peruvian State." the statement added. 

An unfolding situation: Peru's President Pedro Castillo has been detained by police in the capital city Lima, a source with knowledge of the case told CNNE, after lawmakers voted to oust him in a tumultuous day for the South American nation.

Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in as the new President of Peru.

2 hr 9 min ago

Castillo has been arrested, source says

From CNN's Andy Ortiz

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo being detained in Lima Prefecture.
Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo being detained in Lima Prefecture. (Fuente con acceso al caso)

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has been detained in Lima Prefecture, a source with knowledge of the case told CNN en Español.

The same source says the former president's lawyer is the former Prime Minister Aníbal Torres.

1 hr 27 min ago

Castillo has faced several investigations

From CNN's Claudia Rebaza, Tara John, Stefano Pozzebon and Hande Atay Alam

Pedro Castillo holds a press conference at the La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile on November 29.
Pedro Castillo holds a press conference at the La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile on November 29. (Lucas Aguayo Araos/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Elected in July 2021 by a narrow margin in a runoff, Peru President Pedro Castillo has faced a cascade of investigations on whether he used his position to benefit himself, his family and his closest allies by peddling influence to gain favor or preferential treatment, among other claims.

The scrutiny into his past comes as lawmakers have voted to impeach Castillo on Wednesday after he attempted to dissolve the legislative body and install an emergency government.

Castillo has repeatedly denied all allegations and reiterated his willingness to cooperate with any investigation. He argues the allegations are a result of a witch-hunt against him and his family from groups that failed to accept his election victory.

The president faces five preliminary criminal investigations on allegations of masterminding corruption schemes while in office. These include prosecutors’ allegation that he led a “criminal network” that interfered with public institutions such as the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Ministry of Housing and Peru’s state-run oil company to control public bidding processes and benefit specific companies and close allies.

Prosecutors are also investigating whether the president led efforts to peddle influence in the process of promoting officers in both the armed forces and national police.

Investigations also focused on family: Widening beyond the president himself, these investigations also look into Castillo’s family, including his wife and sister-in-law. First lady Lilia Paredes is being investigated on suspicion of allegedly coordinating the criminal network. Her attorney, Benji Espinoza, has stressed her innocence and argues the investigation against the first lady includes “a number of flaws and omissions.”

And her sister-in-law Yenifer Paredes is under investigation for allegedly being a part of a criminal organization, money laundering and aggravated collusion. She was in custody until a judge revoked her “preventive detention” for 30 months. She too has denied any wrongdoing.

“My daughter, my wife, my entire family have been attacked with the only purpose of destroying me because they don’t want me to finish my term, I promise you I will finish my term, I’m not corrupted,” he said during a televised speech from the Presidential Palace on Oct. 20.

1 min ago

Peru lawmakers vote to impeach President Castillo after attempt to dissolve Congress

From CNN's Claudia Rebaza, Tara John, Stefano Pozzebon and Hande Atay Alam

Lawmakers sing their national anthem inside Congress in Lima, Peru on Wednesday.
Lawmakers sing their national anthem inside Congress in Lima, Peru on Wednesday. (Guadalupe Pardo/AP)

Peruvian lawmakers have voted to oust President Pedro Castillo, dramatically escalating Wednesday’s political crisis that began hours earlier when Castillo attempted to dissolve the legislative body and install an emergency government.

Congress began its session on Wednesday with lawmakers singing the national anthem. A majority of 101 lawmakers in the 130-person congress later voted to impeach Castillo, with the body announcing that Vice President Dina Boluarte will be sworn in as the new President of Peru.

The vote sent a clear message of defiance after Castillo announced plans for early parliamentary elections to work on a new constitution in a televised speech from the Presidential Palace, which also prompted a string of cabinet resignations and fiery reactions from top officials.

Francisco Morales, the president of Peru’s Constitutional Court, urged Boluarte to assume the presidency in a speech prior to the congressional vote.

Boluarte on Twitter also criticized Castillo’s dissolution plan.

“I reject Pedro Castillo’s decision to perpetrate the breakdown of the constitutional order with the closure of Congress,” she wrote on Twitter. “It is a coup that aggravates the political and institutional crisis that Peruvian society will have to overcome with strict adherence to the law.”

A least seven cabinet ministers resigned, including Minister of Environment Wilbert Rozas, Finance Minister Kurt Burneo, Foreign Relations Minister Cesar Landa, and Justice Minister Felix Chero.

2 hr 29 min ago

US rejects Peruvian president's efforts to undermine democracy

From CNN's Michael Conte and Michael Hansler

The United States “categorically” rejects “any act that undermines democracy” in Peru after former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo attempted to dissolve the Peruvian Congress and was subsequently impeached, according to the State Department.

“We will continue to stand against and to categorically reject any acts that contradict Peru’s constitution, any act that undermines democracy in that country,” said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.

In a statement on Twitter, US Ambassador to Peru Lisa Kenna delivered that same message, saying the US “categorically” rejected Castillo’s “extraconstitutional” action, and urged him to reverse course. She also called on the Peruvian public to remain calm.

A number of Peruvian cabinet officials resigned in the wake of Castillo’s actions, as did the Peruvian ambassador to the US. In a resignation letter shared by the embassy, Oswaldo de Rivero cited his convictions and democratic values. 