Trucker protests disrupt US-Canada border traffic

By Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 2:38 p.m. ET, February 10, 2022
1 min ago

Dozens of vehicles were involved in disrupting traffic at Ottawa's airport

From CNN’s Paradise Afshar

A group of vehicles drive through the Ottawa International Airport on February 10.
A group of vehicles drive through the Ottawa International Airport on February 10. (David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

About 60 to 70 vehicles disrupted traffic at Ottawa International Airport on Thursday morning by circling the airport’s arrivals and departure terminals, the airport said in a statement

The city of Ottawa tweeted about the protest just after 9 a.m. ET and then announced it had ended about two hours later. Police urged demonstrators to leave a road leading to the airport.

“We are very disappointed that the protesters have chosen to disrupt an industry that has already been decimated by the pandemic,” the airport statement said. “The Ottawa International Airport is an important link for essential products and services for Canada’s north, and an important economic engine for the region.”

14 min ago

Despite protests, the vast majority of Canadians and the country's truckers are vaccinated

Trucks line a street in downtown Ottawa as part of a convoy of truck protesters against Covid-19 mandates in Canada on February 10.
Trucks line a street in downtown Ottawa as part of a convoy of truck protesters against Covid-19 mandates in Canada on February 10. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The protesting truckers represent a vocal minority among their profession and fellow citizens.

Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with about four in every five Canadians fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 90% of Canada's truckers are fully vaccinated and eligible to cross the border, according to the government.

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan spoke with demonstrators about their reasons for protesting.

Dylan Friesen, a trucker, was let go from a job at a transport company in Ontario for not taking the Covid-19 vaccine, he explained.

"That's not right for companies be able to decide that and take away our right to earn money and support our livelihood," Friesen said.

Samuel Gauthier, who supports the truckers protesting in Canada, is unvaccinated, which has prevented him accessing certain businesses in his home province of Quebec, he told CNN.

"I can't go skiing, I can't go to Walmart, I can't go to Canadian tire, I can't go to Home Depot, I can't go to restaurants, I can't go to bars, I can't go to the gym," Gauthier said, noting restrictions in Quebec have been "a bit more intense than in other places in Canada."

Meanwhile, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson described the constant honking of large trucks as "tantamount to psychological warfare" and wrote in letters to federal and provincial officials earlier this week that, "People are living in fear and are terrified."

36 min ago

Canadian police said they negotiated for some trucks to leave a road near Ottawa airport

From CNN's Paula Newton, Aya Elamroussi and Eric Levenson

Canadian police urged truck drivers protesting Covid-19-related restrictions Thursday to leave a road leading to the Ottawa airport as disruptions elsewhere by like-minded demonstrators continued to impede international border crossings.

"Officers were able to negotiate for a dozen more trucks to leave Coventry Rd," police tweeted. "Ten trucks also left Ottawa from the Bank and Laurier area. Another vehicle was towed for obstructing traffic near Nepean and Bank."

"We want to again ask remaining demonstrators to leave and remind them of the message we issued yesterday," they added, referring to a post that noted it is illegal to obstruct roadways.

Police said in a statement yesterday :

"The unlawful act of blocking streets in the downtown core is resulting in people being denied the lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property.
We are providing you notice that anyone blocking streets or assisting others in the blocking of streets may be committing a criminal offence.
You must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you may face charges," according to the statement.

Still, with Canadian flags flying and horns honking, a handful of vehicles drove Thursday in that area, social media videos show.

31 min ago

A fact-check of false claims about the Canadian trucker protests

From CNN's Daniel Dale

Canadian protests against vaccine mandates, Covid-19 restrictions and the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have captured attention in the US and abroad — and prompted a flurry of misinformation, including a false claim that was promoted by podcaster Joe Rogan and on Fox.

These are the facts:

False claims about the number of trucks

Organizers claimed in late January that the convoy had grown to tens of thousands of trucks — even that the number was around 50,000. Others repeated this "50,000" figure.

Theo Fleury, a retired hockey star who's a frequent critic of Trudeau, said on Fox in late January that there were "50,000 truckers" heading to Ottawa. Rogan, who has been criticized for his show's role in promoting Covid-19 misinformation, said on the show in late January that the convoy involved "apparently some insane amount of people, like 50,000 trucks." Even larger figures, like "80,000" or "over 130,000" trucks, swirled on social media.

Facts FirstThe number of trucks involved in the protest was never anywhere close to 50,000; such a number of trucks would have taken up hundreds of miles more road space than this protest occupied. Canadian journalists put the number of trucks in the hundreds in late January. Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly told reporters on January 31 that it was impossible to provide exact crowd-size figures but that he had "heard" numbers as high as 18,000 total demonstrators — not just truckers — present in the city at the peak of the protest on Jan. 29. No credible source has reported that the number of participating trucks in particular ever approached tens of thousands, let alone "50,000."

Falsely captioned photos and videos

Numerous social media posts put inaccurate captions on photos and videos of events that had occurred prior to 2022 — such as truck demonstrations, other protests, even a parade in support of the Special Olympics — to falsely claim these images were connected to the Canadian convoy protest.

Facts FirstOne video that has been shared on various social media platforms was captioned to claim that it showed South Carolina truckers heading to Ottawa to join the convoy — but it actually showed an August 2021 truck parade in support of the Special Olympics, USA Today reported. A video of honking Brazilian truckers that circulated on Facebook was from a May 2021 demonstration in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, not a demonstration in solidarity with the Canadian truckers as some captions claimed, USA Today also reported. A photo of a massive protest crowd, shared in Twitter posts in both English and Spanish as if it were from Ottawa this year, actually depicted a 1991 demonstration in Moscow against the Communist government of the Soviet Union, Reuters reported. And another photo, which has been described in Facebook posts as a group of Amish people driving to support the convoy, is a shot of Old Order Mennonites simply going to church, PolitiFact reported.

1 hr 33 min ago

Canadian mayor says both sides of the border are experiencing negative effects from protest

The Ambassador Bridge which connects Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, is seen closed on February 10 from the Detroit side due to trucker-led protests in Canada over Covid-19 mandates.
The Ambassador Bridge which connects Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, is seen closed on February 10 from the Detroit side due to trucker-led protests in Canada over Covid-19 mandates. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images)

The mayor of Windsor, Canada, which is right across the border from Detroit, Michigan, said the protest blocking the flow of traffic on the Ambassador Bridge that straddles the two cities is financially impacting his city and the whole nation.

"For perspective, we're talking 8,000 to 10,000 trucks a day. ... In terms of dollars and cents, we're talking about $400 million per day that crosses at this location," Mayor Drew Dilkens said to CNN's Kate Bolduan.

"In Windsor, we are the auto capital of Canada. The supply chain on both sides of the border has been built up and is tightly integrated. When the border is closed, there is an immediate reaction because of ... delivery schedules. There is an immediate reaction at plants on both sides of the border," he said.

He added that the economies of both the US and Canada "cannot handle this type of impact" for much longer.

"If the protesters don't leave, there will have to be a path forward. If that means physically removing them ... then we're prepared to do that," he said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on Canadian authorities to "reopen traffic on the bridge." She said ongoing closures have negatively impacted Michigan’s economy, including the automotive, agriculture and manufacturing sectors. 

Dilkens said there is also a threat of violence in the demonstration, and police have encountered protesters come out of vehicles with tire irons.

"You have people on the ground so committed to this protest that they have expressed themselves and said they're willing to die for this particular protest, so that amps up the temperature on the ground in a different way that requires a different police response," he said.

He said police are trying to negotiate, and officers from other cities have come in to assist. But the group's demands vary widely, from protesting against the government to climate change initiatives to vaccine mandates.

"I would call them a leaderless group and frankly, the requests that these folks have, they are not unified," he said.

1 hr 2 min ago

Access to 3 US-Canada border crossings cut off by trucker protest blockades

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy 

Truckers and supporters block access to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, on February 10.
Truckers and supporters block access to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, on February 10. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Access to at least three US-Canada border crossings in Michigan, North Dakota and Montana have been cut off by trucker protests on the Canadian side of the border.

The three border crossings are:

  • Coutts, Alberta, to Sweet Grass, Montana
  • Emerson, Manitoba, to Pembina, North Dakota
  • The Ambassador Bridge at Detroit and Windsor, Ontario

About the protests: The protests, which began nearly two weeks ago in Ottawa, Canada's capital, were ignited by truckers who oppose the nation's new Covid-19 rule that requires them to be fully vaccinated when crossing the Canadian-US border or face a two-week quarantine. Their "Freedom Convoy" has since drawn others who are resisting Covid-19 preventative measures, including mask mandates, lockdowns and restrictions on gatherings.

2 hr 30 min ago

Canadian judge temporarily banned demonstrators in Ottawa from honking their horns

From CNN's Paula Newton, Aya Elamroussi and Paul P. Murphy

For nearly two weeks, Canadian truckers have been protesting a new rule that requires them to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or face a two-week quarantine in their homes after they return across the US-Canadian border.

Others have joined to rally against mask mandates, lockdowns, restrictions on gatherings and other Covid-19 preventative efforts in the country.

Some protesters have been so loud that a lawsuit is demanding an end to the deafening honking unleashed by the truckers in downtown Ottawa, Canada's capital, where residents have endured the near-constant noise in their homes.

Zexi Li, who lives within five blocks of protests at Parliament Hill, sued to demand an end to the beeping. Sound levels from the air and train horns are "dangerous and cause permanent damage to the human ear" and cause "significant mental distress, suffering and torment," the lawsuit filed by the 21-year-old says.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Hugh McLean on Monday issued a 10-day injunction that prevents demonstrating truckers on downtown Ottawa streets from using air or train horns. A hearing is set for next Wednesday.

Mayor Jim Watson described the constant honking of large trucks as "tantamount to psychological warfare" and wrote in letters to federal and provincial officials earlier this week that, "People are living in fear and are terrified."

3 hr 13 min ago

Another US-Canada border crossing has been shut down by blockade over Covid-19 mandates

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

The US-Canada border crossing at Emerson, Manitoba, and Pembina, North Dakota, has been shut down by protesters demonstrating against Covid-19 mandates, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba. 

RCMP Manitoba spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre confirmed to CNN that the Emerson-Pembina border crossing has been blocked "by semi-trailers as well as with farm equipment."

"We have officers on scene now and are in the process of opening up a dialogue with the organizer," Manaigre said.

CNN reached out to the Alberta government for comment on the blockade but has not received a response.

3 hr 14 min ago

Michigan governor urges Canada to "de-escalate" border protests

From CNN’s Paradise Afshar

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging Canadian authorities to resolve issues along the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit to Windsor, Canada, and is one of the busiest land border crossings in North America.

“My message is simple: reopen traffic on the bridge,” Whitmer said in a statement. 

While the Ambassador Bridge is not closed to US-bound traffic, “the presence of demonstrators are making it difficult to access the bridge,” Canadian police said in a tweet.

Whitmer said ongoing closures caused by demonstrators opposing Canada’s Covid-19 regulations have negatively impacted Michigan’s economy, including the automotive, agriculture and manufacturing sectors. 

“The blockade is having a significant impact on Michigan’s working families who are just trying to do their jobs. Our communities and automotive, manufacturing, and agriculture businesses are feeling the effects,” she said. “It’s hitting paychecks and production lines. That is unacceptable." 

Whitmer said it is “imperative” that officials in Canadian work to “de-escalate this economic blockade.” 

“They must take all necessary and appropriate steps to immediately and safely reopen traffic so we can continue growing our economy, supporting good-paying jobs, and lowering costs for families,” she said. 