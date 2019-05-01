In the last hour, Guaido tweeted that protests would "continue with more force than ever in Venezuela," and listed a number of meeting points in Caracas on Wednesday morning where protesters should gather.

Guaido also posted a link to his National Communication Center’s Twitter page which listed locations in 16 states throughout the country where protests will be taking place on Wednesday.

President Maduro has also called for pro-government marches to take place on Wednesday, which is international labor day -- a holiday marked by protests in many parts of the world.