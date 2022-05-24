The four quad leaders just sat down to deliver opening remarks, with each speaking in turn.
"We mean business," said US President Joe Biden. "We're here to get things done for the region, and I'm proud of what we're building together."
Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India, Fumio Kishida of Japan, and Anthony Albanese of Australia also spoke.
They praised the relationships of the Quad, reiterated their goals of establishing a "free and open Indo-Pacific," and raised several issues expected to come up during the summit — including the war in Ukraine, action on climate change, and providing economic assistance to the Pacific.
"Today we look ahead to the work we're yet to do," said Albanese, who was voted into office on Saturday. "As the Indo-Pacific is reshaped, our Quad partnership is needed now more than ever to meet the challenges and threats of a less certain world — to shape that world for the better, and build a stronger, more cooperative Indo-Pacific region that respects sovereignty."