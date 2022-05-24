World
2 min ago

The Quad leaders' opening remarks: Ukraine, climate change, security and economic growth

Quad Summit leaders Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meet at Kantei Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 24. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The four quad leaders just sat down to deliver opening remarks, with each speaking in turn.

"We mean business," said US President Joe Biden. "We're here to get things done for the region, and I'm proud of what we're building together."

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India, Fumio Kishida of Japan, and Anthony Albanese of Australia also spoke.

They praised the relationships of the Quad, reiterated their goals of establishing a "free and open Indo-Pacific," and raised several issues expected to come up during the summit —  including the war in Ukraine, action on climate change, and providing economic assistance to the Pacific.

"Today we look ahead to the work we're yet to do," said Albanese, who was voted into office on Saturday. "As the Indo-Pacific is reshaped, our Quad partnership is needed now more than ever to meet the challenges and threats of a less certain world — to shape that world for the better, and build a stronger, more cooperative Indo-Pacific region that respects sovereignty."
10 min ago

The Quad summit has kicked off

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for photo before QUAD leaders meeting at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo on May 24. (Masanori Genko/The Yomiuri Shimbun/Reuters)

US President Joe Biden arrived at the Kantei Palace in Tokyo earlier this morning, where the Quad summit has kicked off with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia.

The four leaders posed for a photo in front of the four countries’ flags and three arrangements of orchids, warmly greeting each other and shaking hands in front of the cameras.

They are making opening remarks now.

1 hr 4 min ago

Australia's new leader is attending the Quad following a China-dominated election

Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo on May 23. (Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images)

Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is attending the Quad, after winning the election on Saturday and being sworn-in Monday.

And Chinese leader Xi Jinping played a central role in the election that was dogged by allegations of foreign interference and partly fought on issues of national security.

Souring relations: Australia's relations with China have deteriorated under the Liberal-National coalition's stint in government — which started at the same time as Xi's rule.

Relations soured further in 2020 when the Australian government called for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19. China responded with sanctions against Australian exports, including beef, barley, wine, and rock lobster.

China's reaction hardened public attitudes in Australia and pushed Canberra to lead the charge against China's coercive actions.

Xi’s face on ads: Throughout the campaign period ahead of the election, Xi’s face was splashed across billboards, with ads claiming he backed certain candidates — which is entirely legal, since there are no laws in Australia on truth in political advertising.

Andrew Hughes, a marketing expert at the Australian National University, says Australia is known as the "Wild West" when it comes to political advertising, but the use of China in this campaign had nonetheless been remarkable.

"It's actually more noticeable, I think, in this election than I've ever seen the use of a foreign government in election campaigns outside wartime," Hughes said.

1 hr 3 min ago

Biden's Taiwan comment hangs over Quad summit on final day of his Asia trip

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez and Kevin Liptak

President Joe Biden is set to wrap up his final stop on his first visit to Asia with a summit that's aimed at countering Beijing's expanding influence, a day after saying the United States would be willing to defend Taiwan militarily if China attacks.

Biden's statement is sure to loom over the day's meetings, as he's set to meet in-person with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia as part of a revitalized Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo, capping off his four-day visit to South Korea and Japan.

A shocking statement: The comment, which was quickly walked back by a White House aide, sent a shock wave through both Washington and Beijing as Chinese government spokespeople issued sharp warnings over Biden's rhetoric, and the President's top military officials were forced to spend most of Monday attempting to explain the President's apparent disregard of American strategy toward Taiwan.

On his first trip to Asia since becoming President, Biden -- who has long warned about China's growing influence as a world power -- has sought to strengthen the US' standing with Eastern alliances and seek more ways to cooperate. And though much of China's looming presence on the trip was unspoken, on Monday Biden said that the US would be willing to intervene militarily if China attempts to take Taiwan by force -- a statement that appeared to shift away from the deliberate ambiguity traditionally held by Washington.

While acknowledging the US still agrees with the "One China" policy, Biden said on Monday that the idea of Taiwan being taken by force "is (just not) appropriate."

Walking it back: Several of Biden's top administration officials were caught off-guard by the remarks, multiple aides told CNN, adding that they were not expecting Biden to be so unequivocal. The White House quickly downplayed Biden's comments, saying they don't reflect a change in US policy. It's the third time in recent months -- including during a CNN town hall in October -- that Biden has said the US would protect Taiwan from a Chinese attack, only to have the White House walk back those remarks.

The "One China" policy: Under the "One China" policy, the US acknowledges China's position that Taiwan is part of China but has never officially recognized Beijing's claim to the self-governing island of 23 million. The US provides Taiwan defensive weapons but has remained intentionally ambiguous on whether it would intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese attack.

1 hr 6 min ago

It's 9:30 a.m. in Tokyo. Here's what you need to know

People gather to see the motorcade transporting President Joe Biden arriving at Happo-en in Tokyo on May 23. (Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images)

It's morning in the Japanese capital, with the leaders of the four "Quad" nations set to meet today for a rare in-person summit. Here's what you need to know.

  • Who's in attendance: The leaders meeting today are US President Joe Biden, newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
  • The schedule: The leaders are expected to hold the summit in the morning, and Biden will hold bilateral meetings with Modi and Albanese before departing later in the day to Washington — ending his first Asia trip since taking office.
  • Issues on the table: A senior US official said the Quad would announce new initiatives on "maritime awareness," Covid vaccines and climate as part of their meeting. And Biden intends to speak with Modi — who has resisted US pressure to punish Russia — about how to strengthen US-India ties, a suggestion he hopes to wean Delhi off its reliance on Russian-made arms.
  • Biden's Taiwan comments: Hanging over the Quad summit will also be the tensions in the Taiwan Strait -- with Biden saying on Monday that the US would be willing to defend the democratic island militarily if China attacks, an explosive statement that was quickly walked back by a White House aide and that received sharp warnings from Beijing.
  • Informal partnership: The Quad is an important part of the US' attempt to build a counterbalance to China in the region, though senior official have stressed the grouping is not a formal alliance bloc — despite China's frequent criticism that Biden is attempting to build an "Asian NATO." 
51 min ago

What issues will be on the agenda at the Quad summit?

This file picture taken on April 25, 2022 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 26, shows the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) during a military parade in Pyongyang. (KCNA/KNS/AFP/Getty Images)

The United States, Australia, India and Japan will likely discuss issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic and an expected new Indo-Pacific economic framework at the Quad summit on Tuesday — but security issues will be at the forefront as threats rise across the region.

Here are a few issues likely on the table:

  • China and the Solomon Islands: In April, the two countries announced a security pact, sparking protests from Australia, New Zealand and the US. Many were concerned it would allow China to build a military base in the tiny Pacific nation, though the islands' leader has said he has no intention of this happening.
  • China and Taiwan: A recent surge of Chinese air incursions has raised fears for the future of the self-governing democratic island, which the Chinese Communist Party sees as part of its territory despite never having ruled it. On Monday, during a press conference in Tokyo, President Joe Biden said the US would intervene militarily if China attempts to take Taiwan by force, a warning that appeared to deviate from the deliberate ambiguity traditionally held by Washington. Top US intelligence officials told Congress this month that China might be attempting to build a military capable of taking over Taiwan, and the island faces an "acute" threat between now and 2030. Quad members have voiced support for Taiwan, which the US supplies with arms for self defense.
  • North Korea missiles: The hermit nation has recently stepped up its missile testing, in defiance of international law and to the alarm of Japan and the US. It has launched 14 missile tests this year so far, compared to four tests in 2020 and eight in 2021.
  • Ukraine and Russia: Australia, Japan and the US have all taken hard stances in condemning the invasion and imposing sanctions on Moscow — leaving India the odd one out. India has long enjoyed friendly relations and a defense relationship with Moscow; most estimates suggest more than 50% of India's military equipment comes from Russia. These supplies are vital, given India's border tensions with both China and Pakistan.
1 hr 36 min ago

What is the Quad?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi during a press conference of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (The Quad) foreign ministers in Melbourne, Australia, on February 11. (Sandra Sanders/Reuters)

The Quad, or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is an informal group made up of the United States, Australia, India and Japan.

Though sometimes dubbed "Asia'S NATO," the Quad is not a formal military alliance — rather, it's a loose strategic forum, featuring semi-regular summits, information exchanges and military drills.

That means it does not have the same kind of military agreements seen in NATO, like the concept of collective defense, where an attack on one member is viewed as an attack on all.

What do they do? Quad members cooperate across fields including Covid-19 and natural disasters, climate change and sustainability.

But security and the goal of a "free and open Indo-Pacific" are key focuses, with the four nations frequently highlighting threats such as terrorism, disinformation and territorial disputes.

The group has become more active in recent years as part of efforts to counter China's reach and territorial claims in the Indo-Pacific. Military cooperation has also increased, with Australia joining the other three in the 2020 Malabar naval exercises — the first time all four members had participated in the drills since 2007.