By Simone McCarthy and Nectar Gan, CNN

Updated 8:37 a.m. ET, November 14, 2022
19 min ago

Xi's support of Putin to be tested by Biden meeting outcome

From CNN's Simone McCarthy in Hong Kong

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in Beijing, China, on February 4.
With the war in Ukraine and its economic fallout looming over this year's G20 summit, Xi Jinping's stance on the conflict is set to be put to the test -- both in his talks with US President Joe Biden and over the course of the subsequent two-day summit.

Since the start of Russia's assault on neighboring Ukraine, China has said it supports peace and claimed to not choose sides, while refusing to condemn the invasion and instead criticizing Western sanctions, spending record levels on Russian energy and accusing NATO and Washington of pushing Moscow to war.

The US and its allies have kept close watch over whether China would send any material support for the war effort to Putin -- with whom Xi has a close personal rapport -- especially as Russian tanks rolled across the Ukrainian borders just weeks after Xi and Putin declared their countries' partnership had "no limits."

While Western officials have not said they've found signs of such support, they have tried to push China to use its relationship with Russia to end the conflict and broker peace.

Such conversations are likely to have been on the table during the lengthy conversations between Xi, Biden and their top officials on Monday night in Bali. And the rest of the world will be watching how Xi navigates the pressure, especially following a series of recent events altering the situation in Ukraine, including Putin's illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions, his nuclear threats, and the Russian's military's growing losses in Ukraine.

Those stakes are even higher for Xi as his attendance at the summit marks only the second time that he has traveled abroad since the start of the pandemic, as China continues to maintain border controls and a strict zero-Covid policy. This meeting places Xi alongside the US and other NATO leaders who have rallied behind Ukraine -- even at the cost of their own energy security. Putin has declined to attend the summit in person.

His G20 attendance cuts a stark contrast to Xi's first oversees meeting earlier this fall, when he joined Russian leader Vladimir Putin and central Asian counterparts for a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan. That summit signaled Xi's preference for an alternate world order free from what Beijing sees as US hegemony.

His current visit to the G20 and upcoming trip to the APEC leader's summit in Bangkok later in the week indicate a different signal: an apparent bid to bolster China’s standing amid rising tensions with the West.

39 min ago

Biden-Xi meeting wraps after more than three hours: Chinese state media

From CNN’s Wayne Chang in Hong Kong

The high-stakes meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali has ended at 8:48pm local time Monday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

42 min ago

Biden-Xi talks hit three hour mark

A public news broadcast shows US President Joe Biden during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Bali, on a screen in Hong Kong, China, on November 14.
The high-stakes meeting between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi has hit its three hour mark. The talks began at 4:41 a.m. ET // 5:41 p.m. local time.

Ahead of the meeting, US officials said there wasn't a set time limit but suggested they expected the meeting to run "a couple hours."

"I think it'll be a couple hours. Could go longer than that, might not," national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One en route Bali.

43 min ago

The Group of Two

From CNN's Nectar Gan in Bali, Indonesia

China's President Xi Jinping meets US President on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14.
The Xi-Biden meeting may be taking place on the sidelines of the G20, but Chinese leader Xi Jinping made it clear in his opening remarks the world's most important relationship was the G2 -- China and the United States.

“Currently the China-US relationship is in such a situation that we all care a lot about it, because this is not the fundamental interest of our two countries and peoples, and it is not what the international community expects (from) us," said Xi.

"As leaders of the two major countries we need to chart the right course for the US-China relationship," he added.

As the world's two foremost economic and military powers, the US and China are uniquely placed to help combat many of the international community's most pressing challenges, from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the devastation of climate change.

“In this time and age great changes are unfolding in ways like never before, humanity is confronted with unprecedented challenges, the world has come to a crossroads,” said Xi.

“Where to go from here is a question that is not only on our minds, but also on the minds of all countries.”

But the question, however, is to what extent both sides are willing to cast aside their differences to work together to address such challenges.

Biden has said before the meeting that he is not willing to make any fundamental concessions to Xi, and his aides have repeatedly said they don’t expect major breakthroughs.

When asked about China’s expectations for the meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday that China “calls for establishing the right way forward for bilateral relations.”

“At the same time, we firmly defend our sovereignty, security and development interests,” he said.

That doesn’t sound like China has much appetite for making concession, either.

1 hr 4 min ago

The view from Beijing

From CNN's Nectar Gan in Bali, Indonesia

Analysts from both the US and China have cautioned that the talks are unlikely to result in any major breakthroughs or dramatic shifts in the relationship.

Shi Yinhong, an international relations professor at Beijing's Renmin University, speaking to CNN in the days leading up the meeting, said it would be an “enormous over-expectation” to believe the meeting can lead to any lasting and significant improvement in bilateral ties.

“Given that China and the US are in a state of near-total rivalry and confrontation, there is not much possibility to anticipate that the major issues can be truly clarified,” Shi said.

There was also likely to be little room for breakthrough on other key topics on the agenda including Russia’s war in Ukraine, North Korea’s ongoing provocations and climate change, according to Shi.

“On the issue of Ukraine, China has already made its position clear many times. It will not change simply because of the talks with the US President. On North Korea, since March last year, China has already stopped treating the denuclearization of North Korea as a fundamental element of its Korean Peninsular policy,” he said.

And when it came to climate cooperation, Shi said, while China and the US may have common interests, "when it comes to how to deal with climate change specifically, it always leads to antagonism on policies and rivalry over ideology and global influence."

13 min ago

Biden's team in the room

From CNN's Simone McCarthy in Hong Kong

US President Joe Biden meets, center, talks with his team during a meeting with China's President Xi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14.
US President Joe Biden began talks with counterpart Xi Jinping flanked by members of his administration who would have played key roles in the President's preparation in the lead-up to the high-stakes talk.

Biden's delegation included two cabinet-level officials -- a relative rarity for bilateral meetings that is a reflection of the importance the administration is placing on the meeting. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen were seated to Biden's two sides as the group took their places opposite the Chinese delegation.

Blinken has been a leading figure shaping the US' current China policy, laying out the administration's approach in a long-awaited speech in May that called Beijing the "most serious long-term challenge to the international order."

Yellen has repeatedly taken a sharp line about the need to reduce US dependence on Chinese supply chains, but expressed interest in more concentrated engagements -- including over how US and Chinese policies impact the global economy -- during comments to reporters earlier in the day.

Also at the table was national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who met with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in a key meeting in June in Luxembourg -- seen a precursor to the Biden-Xi face-to-face -- and also joined the notoriously contentious meeting between US and Chinese officials in Alaska alongside Blinken in March 2021.

Biden's delegation also included a number of Asia-focused officials, including US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns and Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink. In addition, four Asia and China-focused National Security Council officials were also present for the talks, according a list provided by the White House.

20 min ago

What’s at stake for the world’s top two economies as Biden and Xi meet

From CNN Business' Juliana Liu in Hong Kong

When President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, there were expectations on both sides of the Pacific that he would back away from the trade war his predecessor started with China nearly three years earlier.

Frustrated by China’s huge trade surplus and accusing it of stealing US intellectual property, former President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese goods in June 2018. Beijing countered with its own tariffs, and the spiral continued until a so-called truce was agreed in 2020.

Instead of rolling back those measures, Biden has quietly intensified the trade conflict. In October, his administration imposed sweeping new curbs designed to curtail China’s access to technology critical to its growing military power.

Against this backdrop of rising competition, and amid fears of a global recession, the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies are meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia on Monday.

Speaking with reporters in Bali, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the meeting was intended to stabilize the relationship and expressed hopes that it would lay the groundwork for bilateral economic engagement.

The stakes are high for both sides, as well as the rest of the world. China, with its nearly $18 trillion economy, has in recent years been the main driver of global growth. But Covid lockdowns and a real estate crisis have slammed the brakes on its expansion this year.

While expectations for the meeting are low, it’s crucial for the two sides to re-engage, Mattie Bekink, the Shanghai-based China director of the Economist Intelligence Corporate Network, told CNN Business.

For decades, regular lines of communications existed between US officials and their Chinese counterparts, but most of those avenues were cut off after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in July.

“It’s important for heads of state to speak directly,” she said. “There is a lack of trust in this relationship. If Xi and Biden send the signal that it’s time to resume communications, hopefully this will trickle down to the lower levels.”

1 hr 34 min ago

Biden's goal: Prevent China and the US from going to war

From CNN's Kevin Liptak in Bali, Indonesia

U.S. President Joe Biden listens during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on November 14.
Launching his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, President Joe Biden laid out neatly what he hopes to gain from the talks.

Boiled down, his goal is this: prevent the two countries from going to war.

“We share responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict, and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation,” he said.

Preventing conflict may seem, on its surface, a rudimentary ambition for the world’s two largest economies and militaries. But at a moment when US-China relations are at their lowest level in decades, it is telling Biden and his team have stated so explicitly what they are trying to prevent.

Ahead of the talks, American officials repeatedly said their objective in meeting Xi was to “build a floor” for ties with Beijing, implying the relationship cannot spiral any further.

They did not expect any of the major differences with China to be resolved by the time the meeting breaks up Monday night. But they do hope by talking directly, the risk of a misunderstanding spiraling out of control is avoided.

US officials have watched with caution as China escalates its provocations around the self-governing island of Taiwan, and have looked for signals of Xi’s intentions.

So far, they have not seen indications Xi has decided to make a move on Taiwan, which Beijing claims as it own. But there is a growing consensus in Washington that it is not a matter of whether but when, and many analysts believe the timeline is shrinking.

It is in that context Biden was delivering his message to Xi, who himself has watched with anger as the US sends massive shipments of defensive weapons to Taiwan.

Explaining each others’ “red line” — what might trigger a military response — could be the most important information to emerge from Monday’s talks.

2 hr 34 min ago

Xi's loyalists at the table

From CNN's Nectar Gan in Bali, Indonesia

China's President Xi Jinping, right, meets US President on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is accompanied at Monday's meeting with US President Biden by a number of newly promoted loyalists.

Seated next to Xi on the right is Ding Xuexiang, Xi's chief of staff and one of his most loyal and trusted aides.

Ding, 60, was promoted from the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo into its supreme Standing Committee as its youngest member at the party's National Congress last month.

He is the most senior Chinese official at the meeting after Xi, and is expected to be appointed the executive vice premier to help the new premier manage the world's second largest economy.

Also sitting at the table is He Lifeng, another close aide of Xi's who was promoted into the Politburo at the congress.

He, who heads China's state planning agency, is tipped to replace the country's economic czar Liu He as the vice premier for economic affairs.

Xi began a norm-breaking third term with an even greater concentration of power, after retiring key party leaders from the top ruling body to make room for his own allies.

The week-long Communist Party Congress, which concluded in late October, saw Xi assume a norm-breaking third term -- amassing an even greater concentration of power after retiring key party leaders from the top ruling body to make room for his own allies.