China kicks off 20th Communist Party Congress as Xi Jinping prepares to expand power

By Jessie Yeung and Simone McCarthy, CNN

Updated 10:10 p.m. ET, October 15, 2022
6 min ago

Joe Biden formally identifies China as "America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge"

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Joe Biden speaks in Hagerstown on October 7. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press)

Days before the expected coronation for China’s supreme leader Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden released his first formal national security strategy — identifying China as “America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge.”

The document, required by Congress, comes 21 months into Biden’s term. The broad contours of the strategy have been in evidence over the course of the President’s tenure, including a focus on rebuilding global partnerships and countering China and Russia.

But by placing into writing the pillars of his foreign policy, Biden is laying out his vision of a world where America and its allies are increasingly in contest with China, even as he works to avoid a Cold War-style standoff.

“Around the world, the need for American leadership is as great as it has ever been. We are in the midst of a strategic competition to shape the future of the international order,” Biden writes in the introduction.
“We will not leave our future vulnerable to the whims of those who do not share our vision for a world that is free, open, prosperous, and secure,” he writes. “As the world continues to navigate the lingering impacts of the pandemic and global economic uncertainty, there is no nation better positioned to lead with strength and purpose than the United States of America.”

The document states “the most pressing strategic challenge facing our vision is from powers that layer authoritarian governance with a revisionist foreign policy,” singling out China and Russia as particular but different challenges.

China "is the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to advance that objective," it said.
26 min ago

"I saw it": Rare protest against Xi Jinping in Beijing days before Party Congress

From CNN's Kathleen Magramo

Protest banners hanging off Sitong Bridge in Beijing on October 13.

China’s online censorship went into overdrive after a rare protest took place on a busy overpass in Beijing which openly criticized Xi Jinping’s uncompromising zero-Covid policy and authoritarian rule, stoking pent-up tensions among the Chinese public.

Photos circulated on Twitter on Thursday showing two protest banners strewn over the Sitong Bridge in Beijing’s Haidian district in broad daylight, with plumes of smoke billowing from the bridge.

“Say no to Covid test, yes to food. No to lockdown, yes to freedom. No to lies, yes to dignity. No to cultural revolution, yes to reform. No to great leader, yes to vote. Don’t be a slave, be a citizen,” read one banner.

“Go on strike, remove dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping,” reads the other.

When CNN arrived at Sitong Bridge around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, no protesters or banners could be seen – as if nothing ever happened.

Some context: Public protest against the top leadership is extremely rare in China with dissenters facing imprisonment or worse.

Thursday's show of discontent was even more striking given the run-up to important political meetings, when authorities turn Beijing into a fortress to maintain security and stability.

Censorship: Users on Chinese social spoke out to express their support and awe of the brazen defiance. Some shared the Chinese pop hit “Lonely Warrior” in a veiled reference to the protester, who some called a “hero,” while others swore never to forget, posting under the hashtag: “I saw it.”

Many posts were taken down and accounts were suspended indefinitely after commenting on – or alluding to – the protest on Chinese social media such as Weibo, a Twitter-like platform, and WeChat, the super app.

Key words were immediately restricted from search results on the apps, such as “Sitong Bridge” and ”Haidian” – the site of the protest. Terms like “Beijing,” “warrior,” “brave man,” and even “courage” were also restricted.

Lockdown, test, repeat: China's zero-Covid strategy means that even one infection can trigger a city-wide lockdown, ordering people to stay at home or be transported to a quarantine center for isolation.

The Chinese government’s draconian zero-Covid policy has fueled growing public frustration, as unpredictable cycles of lockdowns and mass testing upended daily life and wreak havoc on the economy.

What to watch for: Hopes that China might ease pandemic restrictions after the Party Congress have all but been crushed as the Communist Party maintained its hardline approach.

In the week leading up to the important meeting, state-run mouthpiece People's Daily published three commentaries reiterating that China will not let its guard down.

28 min ago

Analysis: A sense of crisis has defined Xi’s rule. It will shape China well into the future

From CNN's Nectar Gan and Selina Wang

When Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, he inherited a country at a crossroads.

Outwardly, China seemed an unstoppable rising power. It had recently overtaken Japan as the world’s second-largest economy, the country still basking in the afterglow of the dazzling 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

But deep within the high walls of Zhongnanhai, the leadership compound where Xi spent time as a child visiting his late father Xi Zhongxun, a liberal-minded vice premier, China’s new leader saw a country in crisis.

Rampant corruption plagued the Communist Party and stoked popular discontent, chipping away at the legitimacy of a regime Xi’s father helped bring to power. The quest to get rich over decades of economic reform created a gaping wealth gap and hollowed out the official socialist ideology, fueling a crisis of faith. And as the Arab Spring toppled dictators in the Middle East, the rise of social media in China offered a rare space for public dissent, amplifying calls for social justice and political change.

Xi took these perceived challenges head on. Born a “princeling” – the offspring of revolutionary heroes who founded Communist China – the Chinese leader saw himself as savior, entrusted by the party to steer it away from threats to its survival.

But instead of following in the reformist footsteps of his father, Xi opted for a path of total control. Combining the old authoritarian playbook and new surveillance technology, he has eliminated his rivals, tightened his grip on the economy and made the party omnipresent in China – embedding his own cult of personality in daily life.

Ten years on, Xi’s China is richer, stronger and more confident than ever, yet it is also more authoritarian, inward-looking and paranoid than it has been in decades. It has bolstered its international clout, at the expense of its relations with the West and many of its neighbors.

At a key party congress beginning on Sunday, Xi is poised to be appointed to a norm-breaking third term. It will be his coronation as China’s most powerful leader since Chairman Mao Zedong, paving the way for potential lifelong rule.

But as Xi grapples with a sharp economic downturn, growing frustration with his uncompromising zero-Covid policy and surging tensions with the United States and its allies, the sense of crisis that beset his rise to power has continued to haunt him, and is set to shape his rule in the years – if not decades – to come.

Read the full analysis here:

30 min ago

The Party Congress kicks off today. Here's what to expect

A member of security keeps watch as people start to arrive for the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 16. (Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images)

China's Communist Party Congress, the most important event on Beijing's political calendar, begins today and runs for a week.

In recent decades these meetings – which take place almost entirely behind closed doors – have seen a streamlined transfer of power: the convention is for the top party leader, having completed two five-year terms, to pass the baton to a carefully chosen successor. 

But this time around, Xi is expected to upend that precedent, pitching China into a new era of strongman rule and uncertainty over when or how the country would see another leader. 

As a result, the 20th Party Congress is among the most consequential and closely-watched party meetings in decades. Its outcome will shape the direction of the world’s second-largest economy for the next five years.

Here's what to expect:

  • Sunday: The meeting formally begins, with nearly 2,300 handpicked party delegates from around the country meeting in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. In a highly choreographed event, Chinese leader Xi Jinping will deliver a lengthy work report covering the party's achievements over the last five years, and lay out its policy priorities for the next five -- with observers watching for mention of Taiwan, and potentially Ukraine; and any signs he plans to loosen the country’s stringent and economically damaging zero-Covid controls. 
  • Monday through Friday: Meetings will continue throughout the week behind closed doors, with top officials discussing Xi's work report, policy plans, as well as any changes to the party constitution.
  • Saturday: The Party Congress will formally end with the delegates conducting a ceremonial vote to rubber stamp Xi’s work report and approve changes made to the party constitution – which might bestow Xi with new titles to further strengthen his power.
  • Sunday: The party's newly-appointed Central Committee will hold its first meeting Sunday to appoint the party’s top leadership — the Politburo and its Standing Committee, following decisions already hashed out behind the scenes by party leaders before the congress.