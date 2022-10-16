Days before the expected coronation for China’s supreme leader Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden released his first formal national security strategy — identifying China as “America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge.”
The document, required by Congress, comes 21 months into Biden’s term. The broad contours of the strategy have been in evidence over the course of the President’s tenure, including a focus on rebuilding global partnerships and countering China and Russia.
But by placing into writing the pillars of his foreign policy, Biden is laying out his vision of a world where America and its allies are increasingly in contest with China, even as he works to avoid a Cold War-style standoff.
“Around the world, the need for American leadership is as great as it has ever been. We are in the midst of a strategic competition to shape the future of the international order,” Biden writes in the introduction.
“We will not leave our future vulnerable to the whims of those who do not share our vision for a world that is free, open, prosperous, and secure,” he writes. “As the world continues to navigate the lingering impacts of the pandemic and global economic uncertainty, there is no nation better positioned to lead with strength and purpose than the United States of America.”
The document states “the most pressing strategic challenge facing our vision is from powers that layer authoritarian governance with a revisionist foreign policy,” singling out China and Russia as particular but different challenges.
China "is the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to advance that objective," it said.