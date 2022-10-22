Live Updates

China wraps up 20th Party Congress with Xi set to become most powerful leader in decades

Jessie Yeung
By Jessie Yeung, CNN
Updated 10:11 PM EDT, Fri October 21, 2022
screengrab xi speech 2021
Here's Xi Jinping's vision to make China great again
03:04 - Source: CNN

What we're covering here

  • China’s Communist Party Congress, a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle and meeting of the country’s political elite, wraps up today in Beijing.
  • Observers will be watching for any major announcements — such as potential new titles or honorifics for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, or changes to the party constitution.
  • On Sunday, Xi is expected to take on a norm-breaking third term as party chief, paving the way for lifelong rule — and to unveil the new lineup of the country’s most powerful decision-making body.
5 Posts

Twice-daily Covid tests and tea breaks: What it's like in the Party Congress Covid bubble

From CNN's Martha Zhou in Beijing

All journalists covering the Party Congress in Beijing have to go through stringent Covid-19 rules, including entering a “closed-loop” bubble, before being allowed in the same venues as the country’s top leadership.

CNN’s Beijing team entered a government-designated “closed-loop” hotel in Beijing on Wednesday, staying there for several days ahead of the closing ceremony today and a leadership unveiling on Sunday.

Once inside the closed loop, all journalists are required to undertake mandatory daily Covid tests. After completing their tests, they are given stickers — which are critical for attending the events, as only those with stickers will be allowed to board buses to the Great Hall of the People, where the closing ceremony is now taking place and where further announcements are expected to be made.

The hotel lobby display wall at a government-designated closed-loop hotel in Beijing.
The hotel lobby display wall at a government-designated closed-loop hotel in Beijing.
Martha Zhou/CNN

There are signs of the Party Congress everywhere — including large red signs and screens showing Xi Jinping’s face in the hotel lobby.

Under the Covid bubble regulations, the team has to scan their health codes — a color-coded app showing their health statuses — and go through a security check every time they enter the hotel. As they pass through, a facial recognition system displays their names and press card photos on a large screen.

Reporters watch a press conference on a large screen.
Reporters watch a press conference on a large screen.
Martha Zhou/CNN

There’s also a news conference center where attending journalists gather in rows of red seating. CNN stopped by, hoping to catch a glimpse of the press spokesperson — only to see him projected on a screen before the crowd.

The snack and beverage options for the reporters' "tea-break."
The snack and beverage options for the reporters' "tea-break."
Martha Zhou/CNN

Experts fear US-China relations could further deteriorate during Xi’s extended rule

From CNN's Laura He
Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrives to the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 16.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrives to the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 16.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

In his opening speech at the Party Congress last Sunday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of national security, adding that the country needs to “ensure the security of food, energy, and resources as well as key industrial and supply chains.”

He also pledged that China must “resolutely win the battle” in key core technologies and achieve “great self-reliance and strength” in science and innovation.

The pledge came days after Washington imposed sweeping restrictions on the sales of chips and chip-making equipment to China, the latest in series of measures intended to curb the country’s access to critical technologies.

Based on Xi’s remarks, several analysts warned that Xi likely believed the prospect of conflict between the US and China was increasing — and was taking steps to mitigate the potential impact.

“We see an effort to focus on self-sufficiency in all the major areas of security — food security, energy security, supply-chain security,” said Christopher Johnson, senior fellow in Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

“This all tells us that Xi Jinping is learning lessons from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and taking steps to harden his system to be prepared for the same thing with the US.”

The Party Congress closing session has begun

Members of the press waiting to enter the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 22.
Members of the press waiting to enter the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 22.
Justin Robertson/CNN

The closing session for the 20th Party Congress has begun — though it’s currently behind closed doors, with a crowd of journalists waiting outside to be allowed in.

The nearly 2,300 delegates in attendance, ranging from provincial officials to representatives from different economic sectors, will rubber stamp their approval for the party’s work report — an abbreviated version which Chinese leader Xi Jinping delivered in his opening speech last Sunday.

The delegates are also scheduled to approve changes to the party constitution.

This Party Congress is different from others in the past. Here's why

From CNN's Simone McCarthy
Chinese national flags flutter on the Great Hall of the People on October 16.
Chinese national flags flutter on the Great Hall of the People on October 16.
(VCG/Getty Images)

For more than two decades, a new general secretary has been appointed at every other Communist Party Congress.

But since the last Congress in 2017, Xi Jinping has signaled plans to keep a firm grip on all aspects of what’s considered a trifecta of power in China: control over the party, the state and the military.

At the last Congress in 2017, he broke with tradition and did not elevate a potential successor to the Standing Committee.

Then, months later, China’s rubber-stamp legislature eliminated the term limits for President of China. This was widely seen as enabling Xi to continue to a third term as head of state, while also retaining his control of the Communist Party – where the true power lies.

While there are no formal term limits for general secretary, staying in the top party role would also require Xi to break with another unwritten rule: the party’s informal age limit.

Abandoning term limits: The norm is that senior officials who are 68 or older at the time of the Congress will retire. At 69, Xi would flout this recent convention by staying in power.

What’s less clear is whether he will seek to give other Politburo allies exemptions, disrupting one of the few neutral methods the party has to ensure turnover, or whether, in contrast, he could lower the retirement age for others to oust some existing members.

Changing the constitution: Xi is also expected to strengthen his legacy, likely through amendments to the party constitution — a regular feature of each Congress.

Last month, the Politburo discussed these changes during a scheduled meeting, according to a government statement that did not include specifics.

In 2017, Xi became the first leader since Mao Zedong — Communist China’s founder — to have his philosophy added to the constitution while still in power. Oservers have suggested Xi’s key principles could be further enshrined this time around.

These details will be signs of how much power Xi holds within the upper echelons of the party – and how strong his backing is as he steps into his expected, norm-breaking third term leading one of the world’s most powerful countries.

Read the full explainer here.

China's Communist Party Congress wraps up today. Here's what to expect

Xi Jinping speaks during the opening ceremony of the National Congress in Beijing on October 16.
Xi Jinping speaks during the opening ceremony of the National Congress in Beijing on October 16.
Thomas Peter/Reuters

The 20th Party Congress of China’s ruling Communist Party wraps up today, after a week of of largely rubber-stamp closed-door meetings and negotiations.

New leadership: One of the main functions of the Party Congress is to approve a new Central Committee — the principle party leadership body. This selection process is widely viewed as a formality, with the real decisions likely settled behind-closed-doors far in advance.

What to watch today: Observers will be closely watching to see whether Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has already consolidated his power and built a cult of personality since taking office in 2012, will be granted any elevated honorifics.

There could also be potential changes to the party’s constitution. During the last Party Congress in 2017, China elevated Xi’s stature by including his name and political ideology in the constitution; observers will watch to see whether there are any similar changes this time around, further enshrining his authority.

The reveal tomorrow: But many more will be waiting to see what happens tomorrow – when the new 200 person Central Committee meets for the first time, and appoints the 25-member Politburo and its Standing Committee — the country’s top decision-making body.

Xi is expected to take on a norm-breaking third term as party chief, paving the way for lifelong rule — which would play out on Sunday along with the leadership reshuffle.