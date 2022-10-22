China wraps up 20th Party Congress with Xi set to become most powerful leader in decades

All journalists covering the Party Congress in Beijing have to go through stringent Covid-19 rules, including entering a “closed-loop” bubble, before being allowed in the same venues as the country’s top leadership.

CNN’s Beijing team entered a government-designated “closed-loop” hotel in Beijing on Wednesday, staying there for several days ahead of the closing ceremony today and a leadership unveiling on Sunday.

Once inside the closed loop, all journalists are required to undertake mandatory daily Covid tests. After completing their tests, they are given stickers — which are critical for attending the events, as only those with stickers will be allowed to board buses to the Great Hall of the People, where the closing ceremony is now taking place and where further announcements are expected to be made.

The hotel lobby display wall at a government-designated closed-loop hotel in Beijing. Martha Zhou/CNN

There are signs of the Party Congress everywhere — including large red signs and screens showing Xi Jinping’s face in the hotel lobby.

Under the Covid bubble regulations, the team has to scan their health codes — a color-coded app showing their health statuses — and go through a security check every time they enter the hotel. As they pass through, a facial recognition system displays their names and press card photos on a large screen.

Reporters watch a press conference on a large screen. Martha Zhou/CNN

There’s also a news conference center where attending journalists gather in rows of red seating. CNN stopped by, hoping to catch a glimpse of the press spokesperson — only to see him projected on a screen before the crowd.