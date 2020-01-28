US CDC warns against all nonessential travel to China over coronavirus
Wuhan coronavirus can be transmitted through contact, China says
China’s National Health Commission has said the Wuhan coronavirus can be transmitted through contact, as well as droplets.
The announcement, released in a statement Tuesday morning, follows results of the fourth trial of a coronavirus treatment scheme run by the NHC.
On Monday the NHC said the major transmission mode of the Wuhan coronavirus is through “close range droplet transmission."
Droplet transmission is when a virus is passed on due to an infected person sneezing or coughing, and another comes into contact with those infected particles.
That is still the case, but contact is also at play, the NHC said. No further details were given as to what type of contact could transmit the virus.
All ages at risk: The NHC also said that people of all ages are susceptible, including children and infants, and adds that elderly patients and people with underlying conditions have more severe symptoms after infection.
The number of confirmed cases in China jumped by nearly 65% in one day
By the end of day Monday, the number of confirmed cases of people infected with the Wuhan coronavirus in mainland China was 4,515, according to China’s National Health Commission.
The majority of confirmed cases are in Hubei province, which is where the virus was first identified.
By the end of day Sunday, the number of cases in mainland China stood at 2,744.
That's a jump in reported cases of nearly 65% over the course of a day.
During the 2002 and 2003 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), there were 8,098 confirmed cases worldwide from November 2002 to July 2003, with 774 deaths.
While the current outbreak does not appear to be as deadly as SARS, it may be spreading more rapidly. That could be due to being more contagious, or the increased interconnectedness of both China and the world than in 2003.
As of mid-March 2003, roughly a month after the World Health Organization was first alerted to SARS by Chinese authorities, and three months after the first cases were detected in China, the number of confirmed cases worldwide stood at around 3,200, with 159 confirmed deaths.
Information release
On Monday, the mayor of Wuhan admitted that people were "not satisfied" with the rate that his government released information on the coronavirus, adding that it was "not disclosed in a timely fashion."
Mayor Zhou Xianwang told state-run CCTV that, "we didn’t effectively use that information" in its response.
He explained that under Chinese law on infectious diseases, the local government first needs to report the outbreak to the national health department, and then get approval from the State Council -- the country's chief administrative body, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang -- before they can make an announcement.
The mayor added that he took responsibility for the "unprecedented" decision to lock down the city.
Chinese exchange student in Philadelphia tested for Wuhan coronavirus
A student from China, who is currently part of an exchange program at William Penn Charter School in Philadelphia, is being tested for the novel coronavirus, a health official said.
The exchange student's flight to the US connected through Wuhan -- ground zero for the virus -- and while there, they presented to local health care officials with respiratory symptoms, according to James Garrow with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.
Samples were taken from the student and sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for testing, Garrow said.
The student has been in isolation since being in care, and the other exchange students and their chaperones are being monitored for symptoms. So far, none have any.
Garrow said the exchange student has improved and is feeling well and they expect to hear back from the CDC with the test results within days.
According to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, Philadelphia continues to have no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
CNN has reached out to the school for comment.
Singapore confirms fifth case of coronavirus
Five people have now been confirmed to have the Wuhan coronavirus in Singapore, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.
Doctors have diagnosed a 56-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan -- the epicenter of the outbreak -- with the respiratory virus.
The woman was put in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Monday after seeking medical attention the previous day, according to a news release from Singapore's Ministry of Health.
She had arrived in Singapore with her family on January 18 and developed symptoms on January 24.
While the woman has no known links to the other confirmed cases, the Ministry is contact tracing individuals who have had close contact with her.
Officials are also working to confirm 57 suspected cases of the virus in Singapore, the news release added.
